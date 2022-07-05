NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 53  |  July 5, 2022

“Art in Public Places” – Nautilus Shell by Mia Tavonatti

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Nautilus Shell was created by Mia Tavonatti and installed at 270 Brooks Street in 2003. Funded by Powell, Dudley, Frith Architects, the mural is comprised of hand-cut glass mosaic tiles reflecting the shades of the nautilus shell. Tavonatti said that the nautilus shell is a recurring theme throughout the city.

“Nautilus Shell” on Brooks Street 

Additional mosaics by Tavonatti are in two locations in Laguna: Laguna Coastline can be seen at 219 Broadway and Mozambique at Mozambique Restaurant at 1740 S. Coast Highway.

Tavonatti has been known to paint with glass. Her intricate stained glass mosaics weave her experience as a painter with her love of high renaissance glass mosaics. She has created numerous mosaics for churches, restaurants, residences, corporations and public works projects throughout the U.S. during her career. Her monumental glass mosaics Svelata and the Crucifixion of Christ garneted her consecutive Second and First Place awards at Artprize, the world’s largest art completion, in 2010 and 2011, exposing her to an even wider audience. 

Over the years, as a part-time painting and mural instructor at Laguna College of Art + Design, Tavonatti and her students were responsible for the creation of eight public murals.

Hand-cut glass mosaic tiles represent the lustrous hues of shells

Tavonatti earned her BFA and MFA from California State University Long Beach, where she majored in Illustration. She studied in Paris at the Sorbonne, Parsons School of Design, in the studio of renowned French impressionist Monsieur Relange’, and in Italy and Greece numerous times with such renowned international painters as Dominick Cretara, Johnny Cariachi and Demitri Mitsanas. 

Over her long career, Tavonatti has exhibited extensively in the U.S., Italy, France and Greece, including having her work chosen annual award shows at the American Museum of Illustration in New York and the Los Angeles Society of Illustrators on numerous occasions.

This is the 66th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

