 Volume 14, Issue 53  |  July 5, 2022

Platter Painting Party at Festival of Arts FP 070522

Platter Painting Party at Festival of Arts

Art lovers are invited to a Platter Painting Party on Saturday, July 30 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. in the Art Center at Festival of Arts.

Visitors will watch as 17 Festival exhibitors try their hand at painting personal designs on platters and tiles, using low-fire ceramic glazes.

“It will be a great challenge for many of the artists, since they are not used to working in these ceramic mediums,” said program coordinator Mike Tauber. “We can’t wait to see what they come up with!”

Platter Painting Party Vansell

Photos courtesy of The Artists Fund

Bryan Vansell admires a platter by Kate Cohen

Visitors may mingle about the gathering, watch the progress and interact with the artists as they are working. The nearby wine bar and food concession will be open, and all exhibitor booths will be available throughout the Festival grounds.

The finished, fired platters and tiles will be available for viewing and bidding on August 28 from 6-8 p.m. during the Art-To-Go auction. All events are free with regular Festival admission.

Platter Painting Party Tauber

Platter Demo Coordinator Mike Tauber

Proceeds from sales support the Enrichment Grant Fund of The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. The event is sponsored by Laguna Clay Company.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

For more information, visit www.TheArtistsFund-FoA.org, or call 949.612.1949.

 

