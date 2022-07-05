K9 Rescue and Recovery: Bringing Gypsy back home
By CeCe Card, owner of K9 Rescue and Recovery
On Saturday, June 18, Gypsy, a 5 lb. Min-Pin was dropped off at the dog sitter’s home and in a very short period of time, accidentally bolted out the slightly open front door. It was around 9:30 p.m. as she flew like lightning, up Park Avenue toward Thurston Middle School. She scurried around the turns and bends until she came upon a clearing in the brush and ran high up into the hills. It was pitch-black and there was no way she was coming out of the hills now. Hearing the news, owners Bradley and Janice Slinkard of Laguna Beach immediately returned to their home.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Janice Slinkard
Janice Slinkard sharing love with Gypsy
It’s not the first time a dog in Laguna Beach has bolted from their owners or caretakers and ended up scared in the Hills. Last year, a Laguna Niguel resident was walking his newly adopted rescue dog from Turkey, Mocha, when a golf cart drove by and spooked him. Mocha lunged fearfully, ripping the leash from the owner’s hands. The panicked dog crossed busy Pacific Coast Highway, dodging traffic, and spent 10 days in the backcountry behind Laguna Beach. When a crisis like this unfolds, it’s suggested to call Babs Fry, who is an expert in animal tracking and the founder of “A Way Home for Dogs,” a 501(c) nonprofit that specializes in returning loose or lost pets home. She has been called several times to Laguna Beach for her expertise in local, successful rescues.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Babs Fry
Babs Fry, expert animal tracker and founder of “A Way Home for Dogs”
In the days Gypsy was loose and evading all human contact, friends of the family came together for the cause, and were hanging posters of Gypsy in hopes of receiving news of a recent sighting. Still, more than three days went by with no reported sightings of Gypsy. Babs was immediately called and counseled the family on how Gypsy, was more than capable and equipped to follow her instincts to navigate predators, weather and forage for food and water.
Courtesy of CeCe Card
CeCe Card, local animal training specialist
Meanwhile, across town, there was a posting on Nextdoor social media regarding another loose dog, that was found wandering the neighborhood of Arch Beach Heights. This was a 5 lb. long-haired, cream-colored Chihuahua, who remained unclaimed for three days. All efforts to locate an owner were nil, until the fourth day, when I (K9 Rescue and Recovery) received a call from the owner – who was all the way in Las Vegas when a friend who had seen the social media posting – called her. Toni Gillespie, the owner, was suspicious that her dog Lulu being loose indicated that there may be an emergency medical situation with her husband at their Laguna Beach home. She arrived within a couple hours of the call and realized that her husband had passed away. Without care, Lulu found a way out of the home to seek food and shelter in the neighborhood. After Lulu was claimed by her surviving parent and loose ends were wrapped up at the Laguna Beach property, Lulu is now safe with her mom in Las Vegas.
Courtesy of Toni Gillespie
Toni Gillespie reunited with Lulu
In the meantime, another three days passed with an intense thunderstorm followed by hot balmy weather, before another sighting of Gypsy was reported. A new sense of hope was in the air that she was alive and navigating the harsh canyon terrain, like Fry said she was capable of doing.
Courtesy of CeCe Card
Believing Gypsy was hiding below Tahiti Avenue and above Park Avenue, Babs Fry and her assistant set up a cage in that area to trap her
During the eight days of separation, Janice and Bradley were, at times, sleeping in their car near the area she went missing. They were hoping the scent of their clothing hung on the trees, would coax her out of her primal drive to survive and return her to the scent of familiarity. Expert Fry suggested pouring chicken broth and hanging chicken in the trees, to entice Gypsy back, using her strong sense of smell. A dog that has taken “fight,” or in this case “flight,” is not in their normal state of mind when they have been spooked and are now living on their instincts to survive.
The Slinkards lived on pins and needles for eight days and nine nights, not knowing if their dog would survive. They spoke with Fry daily, who has the understanding and know-how to bring the dog in, safely. “It’s a lot of ‘do-this’ and ‘don’t-do-that,’” Fry explained. “Don’t call the loose dog by name; it scares them further into the terrain. Don’t go near where the dog was last sighted, instead, the owners must stay home and not spread their scent.” Fry has an impressive list of published articles and news media attention because of her success and innovative know-how. Every article highlights her expertise in the field of dog tracking and rescue. Her skill set is not common knowledge. The protocol is actually counter-intuitive to any human notion of what is needed in a loose dog situation. This skill is learned out in the field and it takes years to cultivate. It has everything to do with understanding dog behavior and their instincts in the wild.
After a sighting is reported, monitoring begins. Fry sets up sites for observing patterns, and locations of food and water sources. Tracking equipment is brought in; days can go by, there is a lot of watching and waiting. Once an area is secured and being monitored, the area must remain quiet. This lays the foundation for the dog’s behavior to be documented and noted, to see what behavior is predictable.
Introducing trapping equipment can be a challenge; an unknown metal object can seem out of place to a dog. However, the temptation of food can override any hesitation to enter the cage. The days and nights tick by as the tracking team observes the monitored area through live cameras. The dog doesn’t realize that on the other side of this contraption – with the scent of chicken, his family awaits anxiously for his return. Sleepless nights and early mornings continue for the family. The loose dog will choose his time to appear from deep within the brush, behind rocks, and nooks and crannies of the hillside. Mysteriously, Gypsy appeared under surveillance in the early morning, after her ninth night loose. At around 10 a.m., she was captured, safe out of harm’s way. Janice and Bradley received a call from Fry, explaining, “We have Gypsy, she’s safe now!” Gypsy was recovered safely on Monday, June 27.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Janice Slinkard
Bradley and Janice Slinkard with Gypsy
The best feeling in the world is knowing that your dog is going to be okay. When I chatted with the Slinkards over the phone that morning, Janice said, “It was such a roller coaster ride; it was very difficult not knowing if we were going to get her back.” She mentioned the sleepless nights and the worry of what could happen to her dog in the wild.
The Slinkards are grateful for all of the community volunteers that helped hang signs and the people who quickly reported sighting Gypsy, providing details of her last known locations and times of the sightings.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of CeCe Card
CeCe Card and Bella, a 3-year-old German Shepherd
Social media played a big part in communicating the details and sharing critical information regarding a loose dog. Laguna Beach K9 Rescue and Recovery offers support for those in the unfortunate position of having a loose dog, to organize local volunteers and suggest that the owners contact professionals like Fry as soon as possible. This happens two to three times a year in Laguna Beach alone, and Fry takes all calls, from all over the world and works on a donation basis only.
Important Reminders: It’s important to have safety measures in place for your dog. Make sure they have all identification updated with current cell phone numbers. Keep a good headshot/photo of your dog on hand. Keep all doors and gates closed and locked. Provide “Door Dash” training for your dog. Plan ahead, so you can do everything possible to keep your dog safe over noisy, celebratory holidays.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of CeCe Card
Some of CeCe Card’s favorite furry friends
If you would like to make a donation to Babs Fry and her 501(c) “A Way Home for Dogs,” visit her website at www.awayhomefordogs.com and click the “Please Donate” button on the upper right portion of the screen. If you would like to discuss any established suggestions for what to do in this situation, or you would like to be on the volunteer list when these matters arise, contact CeCe Card of K9 Rescue and Recovery by visiting her website at www.lordtubbingtontraining.com.