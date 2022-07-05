Laguna celebrates its 95th anniversary 070522

Laguna celebrates its 95th anniversary: Remembering our legacy

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Scott Brashier

According to the Laguna Beach Historical Society, rocks found in Laguna date back 65 million years, so celebrating the city’s 95th year in existence seems like a “flash in the pan,” as the old adage says. However, in the 95 years since Laguna was incorporated, quite a lot has happened.

It’s not difficult to imagine why some of Orange County’s first inhabitants settled here around 8,000 years ago – for the same reason people want to live here now – the wilderness, beaches and ocean. Fast forward to 2022 and add the arts to the mix and you can see why the city attracts more than 6,000,000 visitors a year.

On Wednesday, June 29, Laguna’s anniversary was honored at a crowded celebration on the Cobblestones at Main Beach. In 1927, Laguna – with only a population of 1,900 – was the first incorporated city in South Orange County. Anticipating the influx of visitors with the completion of Coast Highway, residents pushed for the city’s incorporation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Mayor Sue Kempf reflected on Laguna’s past

Laguna knows how to throw a party

The festivities kicked off with a welcome by Mayor Sue Kempf. “Do we know how to throw a party or what?” Kempf said. “But these events don’t happen by themselves. I want to thank fellow Councilmembers Toni Iseman and Peter Blake, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Sr. Adm. Analyst Adam Gufarotti Sr., Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun, Sr. Services Coordinator Tierny Doran and Communications Manager Cassie Walder for all their hard work.”

Kempf pointed out some facts about the year Laguna became a city – Calvin Coolidge was president, the first Chief of Police of Laguna Abe Johnson made the speed limit 15 mph and gas was 21 cents a gallon.

Click on photo for a larger image

Councilmember Toni Iseman emphasized the importance of the decisions that will be made for the city during the next five years

Councilwoman Iseman talked about our future as a city. “Our 95th anniversary is a big deal, but I want to speak to the 100th anniversary. The next five years will determine our legacy and reflect our values. The council is making decisions about our future and we need to hear from you. Will we remain a coastal town or will we become a profit center for the highest bidder? It’s your town, neighborhood, downtown and canyon – and we bought that. Will it [the city] be a profit center for those who recognize our treasures but don’t treasure them? We appreciate the investments that are made. Thank you, Mark Christy for making the Ranch a treasure for locals and visitors to enjoy. He set the bar for our future by recognizing the past. We welcome visitors. Laguna is ours to share, so many come here with the gratitude that we have taken such good care of what we have been given, but it’s also ours to protect. Pay attention to what we, the council, are doing. Your voices must be heard.”

A proclamation recognizing the momentous occasion and wishing the city many more years of prosperity was then presented to the city by Field Representative Samuel Turley from the office of Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris.

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Community JaZz Band

A few highlights

Although there are many highlights during Laguna’s 95 years, here are just a few:

Population by decades: 1930 - 1,981, 1940 - 4,460, 1950 - 6,600, 1960 - 9,268, 1970 - 14,550, 1980 - 17,858, 1990 - 23,170, 2000 - 23,727, 2010 - 22,723, 2020 - 22,991.

1929: First Fire Station – It was designed by Aubrey St. Clair, son of artist Norman St. Clair.

1930 and 1931: Hotel Laguna and Heisler Building constructed.

1932: Festival of Arts – To lure the crowds here after the 1932 L.A. Olympics, the first and second Festival of Arts events were presented on El Paseo next to the Hotel Laguna and tableaux vivants or “living pictures” were included, giving birth to the Pageant of the Masters with Roy Ropp as the father of the Pageant. The first tableau, Mona Lisa, appeared for three years running. The third year of the Pageant was on Ocean Avenue near the museum. The Last Supper at Pageant of the Masters was presented for the first time in 1935. An Olympic Village was developed up Bluebird Canyon with two-room cottages that were transported from the Los Angeles Olympic Village. The streets with these homes were named after 1932 Olympics U.S. medal winners.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Councilmember Iseman and Mayor Kempf accept the proclamation from Samuel Turley, field representative for Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

1933: Public Art – The oldest “public art,” Boy and Dog was placed in Jahraus Park. It was recently renamed Girl and Dog. The number of public artworks throughout the city now exceeds 150.

1938: First official greeter, Eiler Larsen, came to Laguna.

1939: Flood destroys historic pier.

1941: During WWII, the Hotel Laguna became quarters for the El Toro Marine Officers.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Surf Tones entertained attendees

1950: Hobie Alter started his surfboard business.

1953: City Hall was built.

1962: Laguna College of Art + Design founded.

1967: Sawdust Festival and Art-A-Fair started, and it was also the first year for the Patriot’s Day Parade.

1970: Christmas happening in the Canyon.

1977: El Niño flood.

1982: Laguna Mayor Robert Gentry was the first openly gay public official elected in Southern California.

1987: South Laguna annexed by Laguna Beach.

1989: On November 11, roughly 8,000 people walked from downtown Laguna Beach to the site of the photomural “The Tell” in the march to save Laguna Canyon.

1991: Creation of the Green Belt to protect Laguna Wilderness Park. Laguna citizens voted 4:1 to tax themselves to acquire land for the future.

1992: Laguna Beach Historical Society founded.

1993: Fires destroy 366 homes.

1997: Flood and landslide.

2002: Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters signed a 40-year lease to keep it in Laguna.

2002: Montage Hotel and Resorts opened.

2003: Farmers’ Market started.

2005: Bluebird Canyon landslide.

2010: Friendship Shelter opened in the Canyon.

2013: The Ranch opened.

2021: Hotel Laguna lobby and restaurant reopened.

For a complete chronology of Laguna history, click here.

Click open story button to continue reading and view the slideshow…

Memories of community

One long-time resident remembers people and places that were the highlights for him. Some of them still abide, and many are gone. Eric Jensen came to Laguna from the Los Angeles area decades ago and was a lifeguard here from 1958-1961. “My short answer is my memories of early Laguna are of a great place to live with everyone living their lives shared with everyone else. A true community from the standpoint that the competition of ideas was missing. Everyone just enjoyed life together which was manifested by a real sense of community. Summer was a time when families went to the beach on weekends and had their spot at their local beach. Everyone knew the lifeguard and he knew them.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Paying homage to lifeguards of the past

Jensen continued, “The lifeguard knew ‘His’ beach and all of its nuances. Residents just went about their lives maintaining friendships by the daily ebb and flow of local life. Hobie Alter hung out at Oak Street Beach shaping balsa surfboards perched atop a 50-gallon oil drum. There were the local secrets of course which amounted to the “Back Door Special” at La Paz Restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway between Brooks and Oak streets which was a paper plate covered with tin foil brimming with all things delightful for 35 cents that was carried to the beach to be savored. The Hawaiian Broiler owned by Francis Cabang was where you went for a special meal of BBQ ribs, Ala Moana. Carpenters Mart near Bluebird Canyon and Coast Highway had a big collection of everything Made In Japan. Jergensen’s Market had the gourmet food that most could not afford. Spearfishing was not a sport, it was a way to feed the family. Abalone was plentiful and shared by locals who had their local ‘hole’ which was kept secret. Locals knew the personalities of those around them.

People and places

“The town seemed to be anchored in the south with Eiler Larson at Brooks and Coast Highway singing his song of welcome and friendliness as he greeted passersby. To the north one could always identify Jack Chambers who owned a gas station at Coast Highway and Broadway. His booming and contagious laugh would resonate an ‘all is well’ sound downtown. Sporting goods stores like Pieties and Sports World downtown provided all things for the ocean and everyone knew that ‘Churchill’ fins were preferred over ‘Duck Feet.’ Growing up in Laguna was marked by milestones like getting your first face mask and snorkel or getting chosen for the ‘right’ Little League baseball team sponsored by local businesses.”

Jensen said his low points had many dimensions. “The end of summer was a low point because freedom, friends and fun came to an end. School meant that you joined your friends getting an education because everyone knew everyone else so in a sense it was not a low point but a transition of the season. I think the two natural disasters that came much later were low points. The Bluebird Canyon slide of ‘78 and the fire of ‘93 challenged the community. Even these disasters had their high points as the whole community that was left intact rallied to those in need. Churches became distribution centers for gathering donations and distributing what was needed. People took their neighbors in and extended time and talent to friends and those in need.”

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Councilmember Iseman, Mayor Kempf and Councilmember Peter Blake cut the anniversary cake

Sam Goldstein, who moved here in 1978, described what he considers his personal highlights, both which involve the arts. “With the help of Paul Freeman and Visit Laguna Beach (formerly Laguna Beach Visitors Bureau), we created the 2% bed tax for the arts and Visit Laguna Beach,” Goldstein said. “Over the years, it has raised somewhere between $80,000,000 and $90,000,000 for Visit Laguna Beach and the arts. The second highlight would be (with the help of Steve and Jennifer Baker and the former superintendent of LBUSD Sherine Smith), the creation of an orchestra in high school and a music program starting in the third grade. SchoolPower became the bank of change and made it happen.”

There have been countless highlights, both large and small, in the town’s history. Between 2022 and 2027, when we celebrate the centennial, there will no doubt be many more to add to the city’s history. Hopefully, residents can look back at those five years as ones that preserved Laguna’s legacy.

For more photos by Scott Brashier, click on the slideshow below: