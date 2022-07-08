NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 54  |  July 8, 2022

Brooks Street July 4th Parade illuminates 070822

Brooks Street July 4th Parade illuminates the neighborhood with patriotism

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The annual 4th of July Brooks Street ceremony and parade was another heartfelt event. Festivities began with the opening song, America the Beautiful, sung by Bree Burgess Rosen. 

Guest speaker Howard Hills, a former Navy Lieutenant in the South Pacific, who started the parade 16 years, invited all veterans to join in the flag raising ceremony. Hills currently serves as Special Envoy to the State Dept., renegotiating treaties between the U.S. and South Pacific Islands.

Keeping with tradition, local resident and former Navy Captain Eric Jensen, who flew a restored A-7 Corsair 11 during his 113 combat missions in the Vietnam War, participated once again in the flag raising ceremony.

Next came the Pledge of Allegiance and Burgess Rosen leading a rousing Star-Spangled Banner, which ignited attendees, dressed in patriotic red, white and blue.

Then…golf carts were engaged, scooters were hopped on and hula hoops gyrated – the parade began!

Brooks Street July 1

Click on photo for a larger image

People gather at Eric Jensen’s house for the pre-parade ceremony

Brooks Street July 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Guest speaker Howard Hills talks about the history of the Brooks Street Parade and hope for our country

Brooks Street July 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Eric Jensen and Howard Hills at the flagpole for the ceremonial flag raising

Brooks Street July 4

Click on photo for a larger image

The crowd joins in a stately Pledge of Allegiance

Brooks Street July 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Bree Burgess Rosen leads attendees in the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner”

Brooks Street July 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Everyone loves a parade…even this pooch

Brooks Street July 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert is present at the festivities

Brooks Street July 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Michael the Greeter in the parade lead car

Brooks Street July 9

Click on photo for a larger image

This golf cart is festooned with festive flags along with garlands of stars and stripes and pinwheels

Brooks Street July 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Check out her red stars-framed shades!

Brooks Street July 11

Click on photo for a larger image

This Laguna Beach Little Leaguer found his perfect mode of transport

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below...

 

