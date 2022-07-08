NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 54  |  July 8, 2022

Gelson’s Laguna Beach presents Pet Adoption Day tomorrow – July 9

Gelson’s Laguna Beach in partnership with the Catmosphere Laguna Foundation presents Pet Adoption Day on Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Gelson’s, located at 30922 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, call 818.377.6494.

 

