NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

67.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 54  |  July 8, 2022

LBHS girls water polo does it again 070822

LBHS girls water polo does it again, this time with new coach, winning the Futures WPL Super Final

The Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) girls water polo team is at it again! What is it? Winning! Last weekend the girls, playing together for the first time with new head coach Claire Sonne, won the 2022 Futures WPL Super Final. LBHS beat an All-Star team from Las Vegas in the final, 10-9, giving them an overall undefeated tournament record of 6-0. 

LBHS girls water team photo SNL 7.8

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Futures WPL Super Final

(L-R) Back row: Coach Claire Sonne, Tasha Denny, Cleo Washer, Ava Knepper, Charlotte Riches, Jordan Schneider, Presley Jones, Kara Carver and Coach Rob Carver; Front row: Myha Pinto, Claire Turner, Lauren Short, Lauren Schneider, Brooke Schneider and Emmy Hensley

In her debut, Sonne won the tournament’s Best Coach Award; while rising senior Lauren Schneider earned the Top Goalie Award and rising senior Charlotte Riches the tournament MVP Award.

LBHS girls water coach Sonne SNL 7.8

Click on photo for a larger image

New LBHS girls water polo coach Claire Sonne won the tournament’s Best Coach Award

The LBHS team plays together again this weekend in the Newport Elite 8 invite at Newport Harbor High School.

LBHS Girls water Most Valualbe Player

Click on photo for a larger image

Rising senior Charlotte Riches earned the tournament’s MVP Award

LBHS girls water Top Goalie Award

Click on photo for a larger image

Rising senior Lauren Schneider was named the tournament’s Top Goalie

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.