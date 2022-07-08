NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

67.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 54  |  July 8, 2022

Fair Game 070822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

New Chief takes the reins of the Laguna Beach Fire Department

TOM MARCHThe Chief is officially in the room! New Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King was welcomed to the city on Tuesday, July 5, for his Badge Presentation and Swearing-in-Ceremony at City Hall.

King brings nearly three decades of fire service to town, including 28 years with the Sacramento Fire Department, where he most recently served for six years as Deputy Chief.

His extensive background includes expertise in the areas of fire operations, administration, fire prevention, emergency preparedness, training and development, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Divisions. 

Prior to becoming the Deputy Fire Chief, King served over five years as Assistant Fire Chief overseeing the Training Division, including a new recruit academy. 

Fair Game Fire Chief swearing in

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

New Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King being sworn in

He’s also been a Strike Team Leader in the field, a Type III Incident Commander leading an All-Hazards Incident Management Team, as well as a member of FEMA’s Incident Support Team under Urban Search and Rescue, with several federal activations to large scale disaster sites across the country.

“Chief King is recognized as a professional, dedicated, fair leader of high integrity who motivates others and has a great passion for the fire service,” said City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “We are delighted to have Chief King continuing the Fire Department’s success in providing outstanding services to our community in fire prevention, fire protection, and emergency management.”

Fair Game 5 shot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) City’s leadership, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, Fire Chief King, Mayor Sue Kempf and City Councilmember Peter Blake, welcomes the new chief

“I am excited and honored to be selected to serve as the next Chief for the Laguna Beach Fire Department,” King said. “I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Fire Department, the City’s leadership team, local residents and businesses owners in continuing to ensure the Department carries out its mission at the highest level.”

Fair Game 2 chiefs

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) The City’s Chiefs, Fire Chief Niko King and Police Chief Jeff Calvert

King holds a master’s degree in Homeland Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School; a Master of Science degree in Emergency Services Administration from California State University, Long Beach; and a bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences, Business Administration and Organizational Communication from California State University, Sacramento

King relocates to Southern California and says he has always enjoyed visiting Laguna Beach.

Well, I hope so, because now it’s your new home!

• • •

There’s a saying that involves, “to get someone’s goat.” You might hear it as something like this, “So, did someone get your goat?”

According to dicitionary.com the meaning is “to make someone annoyed or angry.”

I think I know where the saying comes from, but it’s just a guess. Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis mentioned during a recent meeting that “the Fourth of July fireworks went very well and the only incident was that the fireworks scared the (goat) herd.” Apparently, one or more of the goats ran away from the herd and somehow damaged and/or ate from a resident’s yard, but that they got the goat(s) back and everything worked out.

So, using another example in a sentence, one would say, “The Fourth of July fireworks got the goats’ goat.”

Does that sound right? Origination point? Who knows?

• • •

Big news at Pacific Marine Mammal Center! They were named Number #1 in the Top 21 Places to Take Kids in and around Orange County by KidsOutAndAbout.com and the Top STEM Educator in the OC. Among all those they beat out – Disneyland was #2.

• • •

Next Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m., Beth’s Tuesdays at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center’s presents Laguna Live’s Singer Songwriter Showcase. The usual first Tuesday performance, delayed one-week by July 4th, features Beth Fitchet Wood and Steve Wood, who will also be joined by longtime pal and Songwriter Hall of Fame member Jack Tempchin

Tempchin, the writer of hits such as “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone”, will help Beth and Steve explore the theme of “Optimism.”

Tickets available at www.lagunalive.org for $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Fair Game Jack Kempchin SNL 7.8

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Hall of Fame Songwriter Jack Tempchin joins Beth Fitchet Wood and Steve Wood for Beth’s Tuesday

• • •

Finally, enjoy a special conversation with Billie Milam Weisman tomorrow, July 9, 6 p.m., at the Laguna Art Museum. Billie will offer exclusive insight into the collection of the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation in a conversation with the Museum’s Curatorial Fellow, Rochelle Steiner.

The two will engage the exhibiting artists in discussions about the artworks selected which represent a cross section of the Weisman collection and demonstrate a diverse array of the artistic approaches, materials, and techniques that Southern California-based artists have deployed over the past half century. 

Advanced tickets are recommended at $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

• • •

Catch a Special Opening event tonight through Sunday, July 10 at Narrative Gallery as it presents “the spark of an icon: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Dr. Seuss’ Concept Drawings.” Works will be on display through Monday, Aug. 15. The gallery is located at 333 S. Coast Highway.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.