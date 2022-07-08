Varied council agenda includes ordinance and potential ballot measure, appeal of Moss Point Beach project, temporary parking lot
By SARA HALL
City Council has a varied agenda next week.
At the Tuesday (July 12) meeting, council will consider: An ordinance or possible ballot measure pertaining to the regulation of building height, mass, and bulk in the commercial districts and development of a parking master plan; an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of beach access improvements and an enclosed lifeguard tower at Moss Point Beach; and a temporary use permit to establish a temporary public parking lot on Coast Highway.
The last item during regular business, council will consider a staff recommended ordinance or possible ballot measure pertaining to the regulation of building height, mass, and bulk in the commercial districts and development of a parking master plan.
Council can either: Introduce the ordinance, which modifies the development standards in the commercial zoning districts, and pass it to a second reading; or submit the ordinance, unaltered or with modifications, to the November ballot for voters to decide.
The Planning Commission unanimously voted on June 15 to recommend that the city council adopt the ordinance with some of their own suggested modifications.
The item stemmed from the recent ballot initiative tackling the same issues.
On February 15, city council unanimously decided to send the proposed initiative from Laguna Residents First, unaltered, to the voters on the November ballot.
During a second, separate motion a 4-1 majority of councilmembers (Councilmember George Weiss dissented) supported directing city staff to study possible ballot measure alternatives to address some of the concerns the initiative raises. The action also directed staff to return with zoning provisions addressing height, mass, scale/bulk and parking.
Staff returned to council on April 12 with land use and parking provisions to be considered for development of a future ordinance and/or an alternative ballot measure. Council voted 3-1-1, with Councilmember Toni Iseman dissenting and Weiss abstaining.
Staff previously noted that concerns have been raised in recent years that the current development standards do not protect against block-long development that would be inconsistent with the small-scale character of the city, particularly near the Downtown.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Council will consider another possible ballot measure addressing commercial development height, mass and bulk regulations
At the June meeting, planning commissioners discussed what the standards should be for development in the nearby “buffer” zone around Downtown.
Ultimately, they modified the suggestion to provide council with two options: 1) Maintain the originally proposed 500-foot buffer around the Downtown Specific Plan area prohibiting lot mergers 15,000 square feet and greater; or 2) Remove the 500-foot buffer and require that the “large project” design standards apply to developments 10,000 square feet or greater throughout the city.
Staff also suggested that the following standards apply to developments on sites that are 15,000 square feet or larger:
–Buildings must be designed to appear from the street frontage as two or more distinctly different developments to avoid the appearance of a single large project.
–A conceptual review hearing with the Planning Commission is required prior to full application submittal.
–Improvements are required to the public-right-of-way along all street frontages per Planning Commission approval, which may include but is not limited to street trees, decorative paving, pedestrian-level lighting and public art.
–New development and major remodels must incorporate environmental sustainability features intended to optimize energy use, protect, and conserve water, enhance indoor environmental quality and optimize building operation and maintenance practices.
After quite a bit of back and forth, planning commissioners also recommended that the maximum length of any individual building street frontage shall be 125 feet.
After nearly two hours of discussion, planning commissioners made several other specific suggestions:
–Inclusion of public art under required public right-of-way improvements.
–The minimum 10% courtyard space (on projects 15,000 square feet or larger) is mandatory with no provision allowing a reduction of the amount.
–For projects 15,000 square feet or larger, include a design standard that subterranean parking be primarily below grade and that surface parking lots be screened from public view and located behind the building to the extent feasible.
They also directed staff to clarify the language noting that rooftop equipment should be set back and adequately screened from public view from the immediate sidewalk area.
City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance on April 26 related to building height allowances for commercial structures that provide subterranean parking facilities. The Planning Commission previously reviewed the ordinance and agreed that there should be options for the developer, without being too restrictive, while still maintaining the character of the community and the retail streetscape.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy City of Laguna Beach
An aerial image of Moss Point Beach and cove
Also on Tuesday, council will hear an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of beach access improvements and an enclosed lifeguard tower at Moss Point Beach.
After more than an hour and a half of discussion, the Planning Commission half-heartedly approved stairway improvements and a permanent lifeguard tower at Moss Point Beach.
Commissioners voted 4-1 May 4 for the design review and a Coastal Development Permit for improvements to the beach access at Moss Street, including stairway reconstruction, landscaping and the installation of a permanent lifeguard tower. The project also includes the removal of one public parking space to provide adequate access for emergency response vehicles. Commissioner Steve Kellenberg was the dissenting vote.
The new staircase is meant to enhance accessibility and the viewing experience for users, while reducing retaining wall heights and increasing coastal landscape areas, explained Project Manager Matthew Oxford. Staff recommended the permanent lifeguard observation tower to replace the temporary lifeguard lookout chair to promote both public and worker safety.
Click open story button to continue reading…
The commission unanimously supported the stairs and landscape portion of the project, but weren’t wholly convinced on the need or appropriateness of a permanent lifeguard tower at the small and secluded cove. A few neighbors also spoke during public comment, supporting the stair improvements but opposing the permanent structure.
Commissioners thought the proposed stairs and viewing platforms were important improvements, but many agreed that a permanent lifeguard tower would be an eyesore and would feel out of place in the tiny cove. Ultimately, they agreed with the professional city staff’s opinion that it will improve the safety of the public and employee.
On May 18, the property owners at 139 Moss Street and 2192 Ocean Way filed an appeal of the commission’s decision.
The appellants contend that other feasible alternatives exist to replace the existing lifeguard stand and those other options are more visually compatible with the surrounding area than an enclosed tower.
In the agenda report, city staff note that an enclosed tower is necessary for worker safety and is standard practice for lifesaving agencies.
“Various options are not on the market and have been considered as part of the city’s selection process,” the report reads. “The Industrial Design Research Surveyor Jr. fiberglass enclosure was determined to be the most visually compatible option for the intimately scaled cove due to its small footprint and narrow profile in comparison to the enclosed towers used by several nearby public agencies and the state of California.”
Staff is recommending the council deny the appeal and uphold the commission’s approval.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Council will consider a temporary use permit to establish a three-year paid public parking lot on Coast Highway
Also during regular business on Tuesday, council will consider a temporary use permit to establish a temporary public parking lot at 30802 S. Coast Highway (Laguna Terrace) for a three-year period.
On April 26, council entered into a lease agreement with the owner of the property, Hometown America Communities, for this proposed use.
Parking would be limited to an existing paved area along S. Coast Highway. The permit would also cover minor improvements, including pavement sealing, installation of a new parking pay station, landscape modifications and AC pavement to provide a net gain of 49 public spaces (52 spaces at the lot, but three existing on-street spaces will be removed to allow proper sight distance at the exit onto Coast Highway).
The paid parking rates are recommended at $2.75 per hour during the summer and $2.50 per hour during the rest of the year. Hours would be between 6 a.m. and midnight. No overnight parking would be allowed. There would be a three-hour limit consistent with adjacent street parking.
The space is already paved and striped for a parking lot but is not utilized by the property owner.
Earlier in the meeting on the consent calendar, council will consider a “call for artists” for a walkway mural as part of the Laguna Canyon Flood Control Channel replacement project.
If approved, council’s action will also appropriate $103,000 for walkway mural, located at the bridge leading to the Sawdust Festival, with $50,000 from savings in the Arts Commission Special Programs Budget and $53,000 from the Art in Lieu Fund.
The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers. A face covering is highly recommended while in the chambers.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on July 11 (the day before the city council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the city council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on July 12 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the city council at 2 p.m. on July 12, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.