 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Guest Column What it really means 071222

Guest Column

What it really means to go with the flow

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Hello, and welcome to the go with the flow corner.

We’ve all heard…chill, just go with the flow. 

But have you tried to decipher the deeper meaning?

Going with the flow isn’t about being passive or laissez faire. It’s not about just letting things happen “to you.” It’s not aimless wandering. Going with the Flow is a co-creative act.

what it doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

“The Flow” is the ocean of cosmic intelligence. It’s the substance that carries creation forward. Prana. The Divine Feminine Principle. The Flow is life energy itself. 

This is what going with the flow means to me: “going with the flow” is about responding to cues from the universe. 

“When you go with the Flow, you’re surfing life force.”

“It’s about wakeful trust and collaboration with what’s showing up for you.” 

Traditionally, when a woman tangoes, every inch of her body is flowing into the male partner’s lead. She’s not passive in the least, she’s highly responsive. Another metaphor: Hockey. The great Gretzky said he “just skated to where the puck was.” His winning strategy was to go with the flow. 

what it meditating

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Going with the Flow is a co-creative act

So, we can set down the zealous goal-chasing. Burn the detailed five-year plan – it’s all up for transformation anyway. And you can certainly worry less about the right move/wrong move – just keep moving toward LIFE. Wisdom always goes free form. 

The Art of Flow: deep listening, high intentions and courage. You’re daring to catch a wave of truth again and again and again.

I created the Naturally Happy podcast as a tool to help as a reflection exercise for building spirit muscle. Please listen to it at https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/. Use the podcast guide to find episodes to create some catharsis in your life.

Go with it.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

