 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

The 67th Annual Laguna Open beach volleyball 071222

The 67th Annual Laguna Open beach volleyball tournament returns in September to Main Beach

The City of Laguna Beach has announced that the 67th Annual Laguna Open beach volleyball tournament will be held September 9-11, at Main Beach in partnership with the California Beach Volleyball Association and the Association of Volleyball Professionals (CBVA and AVP respectively). 

Tradition runs deep in Laguna Beach, the home of the world’s longest running “open” tournament that has included many great players and Olympians over the years. 

The CBVA has always been the grassroots proving ground of beach volleyball, and for the second year, they’re teaming with the premier pro league, AVP, to provide the ultimate in growth opportunity and tournament play. 

The Hotel Laguna will host the “Hotel Laguna Open” court, if the ocean allows (us) the sand, in front of their newly remodeled beach club deck where tournament games will run up through the quarterfinals Sunday. 

The Men’s and Women’s Laguna Open divisions will take the top 12 teams plus another four teams that qualify on Friday, Sept. 9. The main draw will then consist of 16 men’s and women’s teams competing over the weekend. The top two finishing teams per gender will receive Wild Card bids in the AVP Huntington Beach Tour Series event in November.

Also returning is the local “Battle of the Beaches” for the third year. This fan favorite is a competition pitting the four iconic and historic volleyball beaches of Laguna against each other in a four-person battle. Victoria Beach will defend their title against Three Arch Bay, Emerald Bay and Main Beach for bragging rights. Bragging rights are the prize and entry is free as the Laguna Open’s gift to local players. 

The Men’s and Women’s Open tournaments will award a $20,000 total purse. The tournament is 100% volunteer supported with entry fees going directly back into the prize purse, along with donations from the community to cover the costs. 

Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for sponsor information and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you’re interested in being a volunteer (get free stuff, see great volleyball). Teens can earn school public service hours, and the organizers’ deep gratitude, by volunteering to line judge, score keep and court manage. 

Teams will qualify based on a combination of CBVA and AVP points. Enter the tournament at www.cbva.com. You must register by Monday, Sept. 5 to be considered for the main draw, but you’ll still be able to enter the qualifier through Wednesday, Sept. 7.

 

