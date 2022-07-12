NewLeftHeader

 July 12, 2022

There are many types of cancer – City of Hope’s focus is you

When people with cancer come to Misagh Karimi, M.D., they are consulting with a cancer specialist whose depth of experience is matched by a profound care for people facing the challenges of a complex and life-changing disease.

“Cancer care is more than research and more than treatment; it’s compassion,” said Dr. Karimi, a medical oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers and the director of clinical operations at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

Misagh Karimi, M.D. – Gastrointestinal Cancer Specialist, City of Hope

“Every person with cancer has unique needs and goals,” said Dr. Karimi. “City of Hope emphasizes understanding and supporting you in all aspects of the cancer experience. We have a long tradition of whole-person care, treating the whole patient, not just the illness. Our promise is to take your hand and never let go.”

Dr. Karimi leads a team bringing City of Hope’s level of advanced cancer care closer to home in Newport Beach. He is one of more than 400 City of Hope physicians and 1,000 researchers and scientists focused on only one thing: ending cancer.

The future is hope

Dr. Karimi sees precision medicine as one of the game changers in cancer care. “We are in a new era of personalized therapy where people with cancer can receive individualized treatment based on the molecular characteristics of their disease.’”

He also advocates for greater access to preventive care and education, observing that the best way to treat cancer is to stop it before it starts. 

City of Hope is redefining the delivery of advanced cancer care at its four Orange County locations and at Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County, nearing completion in Irvine. The cancer center will offer unmatched expertise in treatment and translational research.

In 2025, Orange County’s only specialty cancer hospital will be seamlessly connected to Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County, transforming the comprehensive cancer campus into a hybrid model – unique to the area – of inpatient and outpatient care under one roof.

“With our highly specialized care for each patient’s kind of cancer, access to nearly 1,000 clinical trials, leading-edge treatment options, and precision prevention and early detection programs, we offer patients and their families unprecedented hope,” said Dr. Karimi.

Visit www.cityofhope.org/OC to learn more. To make an appointment at any of the four City of Hope Orange County locations, call:

–Newport Beach Fashion Island: 949.763.2204

–Newport Beach Lido: 949.999.1400

–Irvine Sand Canyon: 949.333.7580

–Huntington Beach: 714.252.9415

This is paid content by City of Hope Orange County. For more information on City of Hope Orange County Newport Beach locations, go here.

 

