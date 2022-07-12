NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Music in the Park Concert Series kicks off FP 071222

Music in the Park Concert Series kicks off

Photos by Scott Brashier

Music in the Park, a free public summer concert series kicked off on Sunday, July 10 at Bluebird Park, with local homegrown favorite ska band Party Foul joined by local special guests, rockin’ the crowd. Ska is a music genre that originated in Jamaica in the late 1950s and was the precursor to rocksteady and reggae. And yes…fun was had by all.

Music in the Park Party Foul

Click on photo for a larger image

The crowd was groovin’ to Party Foul’s ska tunes

Music in the Park Rockin

Click on photo for a larger image

Rockin’ attendees to their feet

Music in the Park four gals

Click on photo for a larger image

Four gals are just hanging

Music in the Park chillin'

Click on photo for a larger image

Enjoying the music while chillin’ on a blanket

Music in the Park summer evening

Click on photo for a larger image

The perfect way to spend a summer evening

Music in the Park slide

Click on photo for a larger image

Kids kept entertained on the slide

Music in the Park continues on Sunday evenings with The Great North Special taking the stage on July 17. Concerts start at 5 p.m., but please don’t set up before 3 p.m. No dogs, no smoking and no sale or display of merchandise is allowed at Bluebird Park. Low-back beach chairs are encouraged. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 or older, but must be accompanied by a full meal. Solicitation of any kind is not permitted at city events. The program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Bluebird Park is located at 772 Cress St. (between Temple Terrace and Bluebird Canyon Drive), Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.