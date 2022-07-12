NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Music events at Festival of Arts this week FP 071222

Music events at Festival of Arts this week

Laguna Beach is home to many stellar musicians and you can see the best of the best perform at the Festival of Arts. Check out this week’s events…where the Festival will keep the music coming all summer long as you experience myriad works of fine art.

That Girl Can Sing Music Series, because Tuesday nights are ladies night. Extraordinary female singers from all over Southern California take the stage in this new music series that will leave you saying “Wow – that girl can sing!”

~Tony Guerrero Presents: Tawanda on Tuesday, July 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/sing.

Laguna’s Finest Music Series, supporting and celebrating local talent.

~Alisa Eisenberg on Wednesday, July 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/lagunas-finest.

Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate, sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with organic, gourmet chocolates, while enjoying the soulful sounds of jazz.

~Gregg Karukas – GK Soul Jazz Party on Thursday, July 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with organic, gourmet chocolates, while enjoying the soulful sounds of jazz. Cost: $20 for wine and chocolate pairings in addition to $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $50 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. Must be 21 and over to participate in wine tastings. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/art-jazz-wine-chocolate.

Tremendous Tribute Music Series when the Festival of Arts brings to the stage some of Southern California’s most well-known tribute bands. Talented performers pay homage to music legends as they re-create popular songs. Friday nights are a blast from the past!

~Spencer Day – A Tribute to Broadway on Friday, July 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $40 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/tributes.

Concerts on the Green where you can groove to the sounds of these living legends in a casual outdoor gallery setting that offers a memorable and unique concert experience unmatched in Southern California.

~Melissa Manchester on Saturday, July 16 from 1-2:30 p.m. Award-winning musicians perform live at the Festival of Arts on Saturday afternoons. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $60 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green.

Spotlight on the Grand Piano Music Series happens on Sunday nights, with a spotlight on the grand piano and the amazing musicians who play it. Front and center on the Festival’s concert stage is the AvantGrand hybrid piano N3X generously provided by Yamaha. Enjoy an evening of live music performed by some of Southern California’s most highly regarded pianists. 

~Scott Wilkie on Sunday, July 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/spotlight-on-the-grand-piano.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

 

