 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Dr. Bill Smith – a multifaceted man of medicine who is nuts about knots, Laguna and much more

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Dr. Bill Smith is passionate about many things; knots, sailing, scuba diving, horseback riding, mountain climbing, Rhythm Ride Studio, Susi Q, playing the ukulele and of course, his 48-year career as a radiologist. Eleven years ago, the Kansas City native added Laguna to that list.

“Bill has many interests,” said Teri Cronin, a Dana Point resident.

When Smith first saw Newport Sound, he fell in love with it. “I promised myself that after I retired, I’d move here and meet someone wonderful,” he said. With those intentions, in 2011, Smith decided to come out to Laguna alone. 

To call Smith an adventurer is an understatement, but there’s no other word to describe his quest for new experiences. However, on his recent return from a sailing trip on the Vesper out of Split, a city in Croatia, he appeared happy to be back home – a place with a breathtaking view of the ocean.

“I always dreamed of a house like this,” Smith said. “I think the hand of God provided me with this view.” 

Smith has lived there for 10 years, preceded by a singer/actress who was a long-time resident and as stories go, made three promises to herself when she moved in – to drink a bottle of Champagne every day, to never get married and to never leave. 

According to Smith, she succeeded in all three, “Sometimes I think I’m aware of her presence here.”

Dr. bill smith closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

From his shirt, it’s obvious that Dr. Bill Smith loves Catalina

“I’m on the water a lot,” Smith said. “Mother Ocean and I talk in seven languages.” To retain the magic and mystery that admission entails, he was reluctant to explain those seven languages.

“I was a big fan of the Conception, the dive boat off of the Channel Islands,” he said. “I learned to scuba dive on it. A few years ago, it caught fire and 34 died, including all the passengers and a crew member.”

In addition to Laguna, Smith is also a big fan of Catalina and the Channel Islands. “Most people don’t know what we have here once you go beneath the water.”

“Laguna has changed me,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself from this town. I’ll no longer sport fish for tuna.” In summary, he explained the impact of recreational fishing on marine debris, overfishing and fish mortality. 

“The town has also made me more aware of how much water I use. I’m very conscious of it, so I use a low flow shower,” Smith said. “We’re in danger, just look at the water levels of Lake Mead and Lake Powell.”

There’s also another element of Smith’s life that was altered by his move to Laguna. “It taught me how wonderful sobriety is, and I didn’t have it until I got here. I’m very proud of my sobriety.”

Not in Kansas City anymore

Evidently, Smith was adventurous even as a kid. By then, he had already learned to ride horses and even swam with them, but as a teenager, he sought out a different kind of encounter.

“When I was 16, I went on a rafting trip for the entire summer with eight friends,” he said. “We took big oil drums, lashed them together, and put them (the raft) on the Mighty Mo. We got to North Kentucky and then train hopped.”

Dr. bill smith photos

Click on photo for a larger image

A photo wall featuring many of Smith’s adventures and portraits of his family. The poster of Kala Patthar is from his Mount Everest climb trip and one photo shows a sailboat backed into a cave in Santa Cruz. 

This misadventure included running along the tops of the trains, which the conductor – who was aware of the boys presence – forbade them to do. 

“We made a lot of friends on the trip,” Smith continued. “Two gentlemen were using dynamite to fish and gave us some of the dynamite. We went into a house that looked haunted with all its windows boarded up. On that trip, I felt a level of independence.”

The same group of boys (now men) – one named “horse nuts” – are still friends and get together on occasion.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“Later, I went to the University of Kansas, got a degree in engineering and then went back for another 11 years at the University of Kansas School of Medicine,” said Smith.

He’s now works at Breastlink in Orange.

“My sister is also a pathologist,” he said. “My father was an engineer and was disappointed I became a doctor and didn’t pursue engineering. He was Dean of Engineering at the University of Kansas for 25 years.”

Fortunately, what Smith learned in engineering translated to radiology. 

“Engineering taught me to be able to handle a lot of data and process it as individual files, as well as how to be pragmatic and very specific,” he said. “Although Artificial Intelligence may take over many procedures in medicine in the future, reading imaging may be the last to fall to it. The problem is that AI lacks the subtle nuance to detect early cancers.” A nuance that Smith clearly possesses.

Smith retains his passion for radiology and feels driven in this field, hence he’s not yet retired. “I did 80 biopsies a month for 48 years, and I still find joy in discovering an early cancer,” he said. “I have an eye for spotting very early cancers and I love putting women’s minds at ease. I get to teach students how to be excited about it too.”

He explained that cancer cells look like little white dots, less than a millimeter

(.04 millimeters), and blur when they move around, so in order to find cancer before you can feel them, they have to be fixated in a mammogram. 

“Every woman should have a 3D mammogram,” Smith said. This type of mammogram, used for those who have no signs or symptoms, is an imaging test that combines multiple breast X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast.

For his expertise in the breast cancer field, Smith was asked to contribute to a book by Dr. Bill Sears, which will come out in September and includes natural applications and nutrition as they pertain to breast cancer. Dr. Sears is a well-known author of 45 books including nutrition and wellness titles.

Dr. bill smith pensive mood

Click on photo for a larger image

Recalling memories of his children? 

Even though Smith is solidly rooted in Laguna, he kept his ranch in Kansas. “They call it the most beautiful ranch in eastern Kansas,” he said. “I won’t sell it because it has a tree house and I remember my kids making forts with hay bales.”

Smith has three children – his daughter went to Columbia to teach English as a second language and never left. His younger son is in architecture in New York, and his other son, who surfs a lot (according to Smith) and sells solar equipment, lives in Maui. 

Diverse interests

It’s difficult to imagine how Smith fits so many interests and activities into his schedule. 

The one feat that draws everyone’s attention is that he climbed Mount Everest (although he points out that he didn’t make it to the summit, his intent was to reach over 20,500 feet, which he did).

“In May of 2012, for reasons I still don’t understand, I was depressed, and I felt the only way to fix it was to get super fit, so I worked out twice a day,” Smith said. “A lot of people do the climb to offset something traumatic. It was a self-challenge, a vision quest. Alone, I went to Lukla, a place close to Mount Everest. The climb took about two months during which I lost 20 lbs. I climbed slowly and got to 21,000 feet. Although others were suffering various side effects from the altitude, I experienced no side effects. I got up in the morning feeling like I was 18 years old again.”

Dr. bill smith ukulele

Click on photo for a larger image

Smith learned to play the ukulele at Susie Q

Smith continues to stay fit. He can’t say enough about Rhythm Ride Studio, which is owned by Steph and Andrew Chapel. “It’s a special place. I go there as often as I can. It’s the only thing I’ve found that’s a safe workout where I monitor my heart rate.” 

He’s also an advocate of Susie Q. “They have so many opportunities to learn in their many workshops and classes.”

As evidence, he now plays the ukulele after taking a class at Susie Q from Tom Joliet.

As for the “nuts about knots” in the article’s title, Smith taught his own class “Nuts about Knots” in Kansas on how to tie sailor knots.

In reply to the question, “What career would you have chosen if you hadn’t gone into medicine,” Smith said, “The Coast Guard. They do so much and don’t often receive enough credit.”

The discussion then turned to an intriguing question, “How can I excel in one area (such as radiology) and be so inadequate in others?” Smith asked.

In response to, “In what area do you feel inadequate?” he replied, “Ballroom dancing.”

Given Smith’s myriad accomplishments, the challenge of mastering the art of ballroom dancing doesn’t seem out of the question.

