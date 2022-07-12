NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Kids of all ages found their inner artist FP 071222

Kids of all ages found their inner artist at Festival of Arts Family Art Day

On Sunday, July 10, the Festival of Arts held Family Art Day – the most fun-filled, art-filled and enchantment-filled day of the entire summer for families.

Kids of all ages Perry

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Festival of Arts President David Perry shared a few words at the Family Art Day Junior Art Exhibit mini-reception

Kicking off the festivities, the 2022 Junior Art Exhibit, which began at 11:30 a.m., showcased the creativity of 400+ young art students. Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas kicked off the Junior Art Exhibit mini-reception with a welcoming speech followed by one from Board President David Perry.

Kids of all ages balloon hats family

Click on photo for a larger image

This Laguna Beach family posed with balloon hats and designs during Family Art Day

Activities, which took place from 12-3 p.m., included art projects, airbrush tattoos, balloon art, scavenger hunt and a performance from Orange County Aerial Arts.

Kids of all ages creative family

Click on photo for a larger image

This family from Irvine got creative together 

Kids of all ages crafty kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Kids got crafty at an arts activity table

Kids of all ages balloon fun

Click on photo for a larger image

More balloon fun…

Festival of Arts, celebrating 90 years, features 120 artists, including 14 newcomers, showing work across 16 mediums. It continues through September 2. Hours: Monday through Thursday from 4-11:30 p.m.; Friday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Early closing on August 27 at 1 p.m. For tickets, special events and more information, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

The Festival of Arts grounds, which is also home to Pageant of the Masters, is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.