 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Appeal ends with compromise for enclosed 071522

Appeal ends with compromise for enclosed, seasonal lifeguard tower at Moss Point Beach

By SARA HALL

City Council this week denied an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of beach access improvements and an enclosed lifeguard tower at Moss Point Beach, and ultimately found a compromise both sides that satisfied both sides.

Council voted 5-0 Tuesday (July 12) for a seasonal flat-roof, enclosed tower. The caisson would be installed permanently, but the tower would be placed and removed with a crane during the busy season (suggested between May 1 and September 30). The caisson would be as low and small as possible.

It would cost an additional $8,000-$10,000, but councilmembers agreed that it was worth the extra expense.

Councilmember Peter Blake said he was initially inclined to deny the appeal, but was encouraged after hearing of a possible compromise that would keep the beach looking great and keep city staff safe. 

“Under no circumstances would I vote to put the staff in harm’s way to make a beach look better,” Blake said, but he’d prefer they could work something out where both results are possible. “Eight to $10,000 is a lot of money to lift a lifeguard stand every year, but if it means that we keep our beach beautiful and we keep our staff safe, then we’ve got to figure out how to make this happen.”

He just wants the lifeguards kept safe and the neighbors happy with their local beach, Blake added. 

Mayor Pro Tem Whalen said he wasn’t fond of the appellant’s proposed alternative structure from another company, but was supportive of the surveyor junior with low profile and flat roof. It’s fine to “dress it up” so that fits in better with the environment, he added. 

“I’m good with that,” replied local neighbor Nolan Miura, who headed up the appeal effort, as long as it’s removed when it’s not in use.

Whalen agreed, confirming that they’re going to absorb the cost to take away it in the off-season. It will also be placed on as small of a caisson as city staff thinks is possible. 

He emphasized that the city should stick with equipment that is “tried-and-true” and is recognizable across the city.

“That’s where I want to end up,” he said. 

Other councilmembers agreed that it was a good compromise for both parties. 

“We got to a good solution here,” concluded Mayor Sue Kempf.

The need for Moss Point Beach tower will periodically be re-evaluated for possible extended deployment. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

An existing surveyor junior tower at Crescent Bay, similar to the alternative approved for Moss Point Beach and cove 

The appeal came after more than an hour and a half of discussion on May 4 when the Planning Commission half-heartedly approved the project. 

Commissioners voted 4-1 for the design review and a Coastal Development Permit for improvements to the beach access at Moss Street, including stairway reconstruction, landscaping and the installation of a permanent lifeguard tower. The project also includes the removal of one public parking space to provide adequate access for emergency response vehicles. Commissioner Steve Kellenberg was the dissenting vote. 

The new staircase is meant to enhance accessibility and the viewing experience for users, while reducing retaining wall heights and increasing coastal landscape areas, explained Project Manager Matthew Oxford at the May meeting. Staff recommended the permanent lifeguard observation tower to replace the temporary lifeguard lookout chair to promote both public and worker safety.

The commission unanimously supported the stairs and landscape portion of the project, but weren’t wholly convinced on the need or appropriateness of a permanent lifeguard tower at the small and secluded cove. A few neighbors also spoke during public comment, supporting the stair improvements but opposing the permanent structure.

Commissioners thought the proposed stairs and viewing platforms were important improvements, but many agreed that a permanent lifeguard tower would be an eyesore and would feel out of place in the tiny cove. Ultimately, they agreed with the professional city staff’s opinion that it will improve the safety of the public and employees.

On May 18, the property owners at 139 Moss Street and 2192 Ocean Way filed an appeal of the commission’s decision. 

The appellants contend that other feasible alternatives exist to replace the existing lifeguard stand and those other options are more visually compatible with the surrounding area than an enclosed tower. 

In the agenda report, city staff note that an enclosed tower is necessary for worker safety and is standard practice for lifesaving agencies.

“Various options are not on the market and have been considered as part of the city’s selection process,” the report reads. “The Industrial Design Research Surveyor Jr. fiberglass enclosure was determined to be the most visually compatible option for the intimately scaled cove due to its small footprint and narrow profile in comparison to the enclosed towers used by several nearby public agencies and the State of California.”

The surveyor towers are all over the city and other regional beaches, Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow pointed out during the council meeting on Tuesday. The owner of the company is a Laguna Beach resident and the towers are manufactured in Santa Ana, he added. They chose the smallest model for Moss Point Beach and, going beyond that design-wise, reduced it to a flat-top, Snow said.

Appeal ends Moss Point aerial

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

An aerial image of Moss Point Beach and cove 

While it’s certainly not one of the city’s busiest beaches, this particular beach is fairly popular and conditions can be treacherous at times that it warrants guarding.

“The tower situation that we have down there does not work, does not provide shelter, does not stand up straight – and this is an opportunity to fix it,” Snow said. 

Miura emphasized on Tuesday that their priorities are also lifeguard working conditions and public safety. They align with city staff on those goals, he said. 

“The only thing where we are different is that we feel that there is an additional option to achieve that but also preserve the beauty and character of Moss Point Cove,” Miura said. 

It’s hard to visualize an industrial style tower on the small beach. They can do better in how it’s designed, he added. It could be artistic, quirky and funky, Miura said, just like the town of Laguna Beach.

Referencing the idea to study all the possible artistic and quirky design features, Snow noted that the “design by committee” would be challenging. They have a proven product from a company that’s well-respected in tower industry, he said. 

Ultimately, they agreed to look into possible color options. 

It would be engineered so there would only be a 24-inch caisson with a three-to-four-foot steel pipe mounted on the top (on which the tower would be mounted), explained Capital Program Manager Tom Perez. In the off-season all that would be visible would be the less than a foot of the concrete caisson with the steel cap, he confirmed. 

That would be acceptable on their end as well, Miura replied. It’s definitely an improvement over what was proposed at the Planning Commission meeting, he said. 

Several neighbors spoke on Tuesday, praising the compromise. 

It’s a classic case of working together for the best outcome, said local resident and co-appellant Debbie Lewis. There’s not a specific cookie-cutter approach that will work for every lifeguard tower on every city beach, she added, and this alternative is a compromise that will be a positive decision for everyone involved. 

It’s very encouraging to watch the discussion in action that leads to a compromise, said neighboring resident Dave Kirvin.

“(They found a) path forward that works for all of us, that protects the lifeguards, who we value so much…and also leaves a geological wonder relatively as untouched as possible,” he said.

Several former lifeguards also spoke during public comment, many sharing moving testimony about the work and the dangers involved, including prolonged sun exposure. The importance of a covered tower can not be understated, they all agreed. 

The open chairs are often referred to as “cancer boxes,” noted Ryan Ghere.

“Get a covered tower down there just as soon as possible, we can talk about making them look pretty (later),” Ghere said. 

It may not be the busiest beach in the city, but lifeguards are working there and they should be protected, he added.

