NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Founder of Laguna Beach-based R Star Foundation 071522

Founder of Laguna Beach-based R Star Foundation to speak at Sunday church service 

The founder of Laguna Beach-based R Star Foundation, Rosalind Russell, will speak at San Juan Capistrano Christian Science Church this Sunday, July 17.

She will provide an update on “Helping Women & Children in Nepal,” a program that began in 2003 by creating a beginning solution for the poorest of villages in the district of Kavre, Nepal. Beginning with money for 89 goats and with collaborations at Nepal’s federal level, R Star was able to get sufficient help to give 200 goats to two diverse villages with a “pay it back” program to those they gifted.

Founder of Laguna based church campus

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of R Star Foundation

San Juan Capistrano Christian Science Church welcomes R Star Foundation founder to the July 17 Sunday service

Since then, the foundation has given more than 15,000 goats and helped create income for women and children.

The church service begins at 10 a.m. with Russell’s talk starting at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

San Juan Capistrano Christian Science Church is located at 31897 Del Obispo Street (on the corner of historic Los Rios Street), San Juan Capistrano.

For more information on the R Star Foundation, visit www.rstarfoundation.org/.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.