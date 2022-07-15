NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Providence Mission Hospital gifts 071522

Providence Mission Hospital gifts 1,000 free multisport helmets to local kids

Providence Mission Hospital announced its Trauma Injury Prevention team recently gave away the 1,000th free multisport helmet as part of their Save the Brain program.

Launched last November, the program helps to protect children in our community from head injuries. Traumatic injuries have increased substantially since the start of the pandemic at both emergency departments and the hospital’s Level II adult and pediatric trauma center located on the Mission Viejo campus.

Providence kid with helmet

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Gifting free multisport helmets is part of Providence Mission Hospital’s Save the Brain program

“I am especially proud of this program because it demonstrates our commitment to service and dedication to programs that keep our South Orange County community members safe and healthy,” said Seth Teigen, chief executive of Providence Mission Hospital. “We’re so grateful to Karen and George Thagard for providing financial support and enabling our team to bring this important program to our community.”

Devoted to injury prevention, the Trauma Injury Prevention team regularly participates in events to provide important health and safety information, and now the helmets are another way to make our community safer.

For additional information about Providence Mission Hospital’s Save the Brain helmet program, along with its other outreach initiatives, go here.

For more information on Providence Mission Hospital, visit www.providence.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.