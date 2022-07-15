NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Thirty Three Forty and LAM present FP 071522

Thirty Three Forty and LAM present “A Space for Art: The Soprano Voice” on August 6

On Saturday, Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m., join the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and Thirty Three Forty for an intimate recital unlike any other. Surrounded by art, soprano Deanna Breiwick and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding, will fill the museum’s space with sound. This special evening will merge the two great worlds of visual and acoustical arts into one unforgettable performance.

Attendees may arrive early to enjoy a signature cocktail and the museum’s galleries.

Thirty Three Forty is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting and enhancing the reciprocal relationship between artists and communities through the potential of the human voice and song. It is proud to partner with world-class singers from leading opera houses and talent agencies around the globe in the presentation of song recital. Together, it is their goal to breathe new expression and life into this form of classical singing.

Three thirty Briewick

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Daniel Volland

Deanna Breiwick

Hailed by the New York Times for her “sweet sound and floating high notes” and for being a “vocal trapeze artist,” Breiwick is enjoying an exciting and diverse career. She is a new member of the Ensemble of Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich for the 2021-2022 season, and in the 2020-2021 season, she debuted with The Dallas Opera in a series of concerts to celebrate the reopening of public performance and made house and role debuts with Opéra di Dijon.

Breiwick has performed at the Metropolitan Opera and was also a featured soloist in the company’s Summer Recital Series. Elsewhere, she has made house debuts with Michigan Opera Theatre, Opera Philadelphia and at the Berkshire Opera Festival.

Past orchestral engagements include the San Antonio Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, United States Naval Academy and New Choral Society in Scarsdale, NY. Breiwick has also presented solo recitals in El Paso, TX, and Chicago, IL, the latter with a close collaborator, pianist Julie Coucheron.

Breiwick is a Metropolitan Opera National Council Grand Finalist, a Grand Prize Winner of the Sullivan Foundation Vocal Competition and a First Prize Winner of the Gerda Lissner Foundation International Vocal Competition. She also holds awards from the George London Foundation, the Giulio Gari Foundation, the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation and the Richard F. Gold Career Grant. 

Thirty three Fielding

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of 3340

Cheryl Lin Fielding

“Warm, grand and rich,” Fielding’s pianism has taken her to some of the finest stages in the world, including major venues such as Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Weill Recital Hall, Merkin Recital Hall, Tanglewood Music Center, Music Academy of the West, Aspen Music Festival, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Juilliard Theater, the Mark Morris Dance Group, Musco Center for the Arts and Soka Performing Arts Center. A sought-after recital partner and vocal coach, Fielding has been honored with the Grace B. Jackson Prize in Excellence by the Tanglewood Music Festival, recognized by the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts and received the distinguished Gwendolyn Koldofsky Award in Keyboard Collaborative Arts.

Fielding’s musical training includes three degrees from the Juilliard School in Piano Performance and Collaborative Piano, as well as a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Keyboard Collaborative Arts from the University of Southern California with extended emphasis on vocal performance.

Fielding has served as music director, vocal coach, pianist, adjudicator for organizations including Dolora Zajick’s Institute of Young Dramatic Voices, the Philadelphia Virtuosi, Los Angeles Opera, Opera Pacific, Operafestival di Roma, Opera Santa Barbara, Opera San Jose, OperaWorks, Pacific Symphony, Opera Chapman at the Hall-Musco Conservatory of Music, California State University at Northridge, Azusa Pacific University, the Juilliard School and the USC Thornton Opera. Fielding is passionate about keeping the arts thriving in the communities and has recently produced several concerts with Parnassus Society at Soka Performing Arts Center, and is currently the executive and co-artistic director of Amaryllis Artis Productions. She is also on the coaching staff at Opera UCLA and Dolora Zajick’s Institute for Young Dramatic Voices.

Advance tickets are recommended. To purchase tickets, click here. Cost: Museum members, $70; Non-members, $85.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

