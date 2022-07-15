NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Fair Game 071522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The Ranch at Laguna Beach recognized as a Best Resort in California

TOM MARCHTravel + Leisure annually ranks the Best Resorts in California. This is where their readers “weigh in on their travel experiences.”

In their just released Top 15, coming in at Number 10 is The Ranch at Laguna Beach.

Their unique location of “canyon and sea,” makes it an ideal secluded location with so many elements to enjoy. Add to that a fun little onsite golf course, multiple dining experiences, from Harvest that “celebrates the stories of California’s history of organic farming, brewing and oenology to the Lost Pier Café, a casual dining spot on the ocean’s edge to The Porch, where guests enjoy country baking in an outdoor experience” and you realize just what a special place it is…and deserving of the awards and recognition it receives.

Others making the list included at Number 1, the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, a place that has hosted the likes of John F. and Jackie Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn and Lucille Ball and Number 2, the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

For a complete list, go to www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/the-best-resorts-in-california-2022.

Congrats to Mark Christy and the team at The Ranch…well deserved!

• • •

As long as we’re on the subject of resorts, here’s something to look forward to. The Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Garden will transform into Talay, a signature pop-up culinary experience from their sister property, Montage Los Cabos, later this summer.

“Talay is known for its lush outdoor setting, a pumping heartbeat of laid-back beats curated by the chef himself, and lines out its door filled with both locals and resort guests eager to taste its authentic Thai dishes,” according to the Montage folks.

Fair Game SNL Talay

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Montage Laguna Beach

Talay, with one-of-a-kind Southeastern Asian flavors, is coming to The Montage Laguna Beach in August

 Food & Wine Mexico’s Best New Chef of 2020, Chef Marc Narongchai will trade his Baja resort oasis on the edge of Santa Maria Bay for the cliffside setting of Montage Laguna Beach. The Bangkok-born chef will bring Talay’s authentic Thai street food to the resort for a limited time. 

Talay is complete with fire-grilled favorites and cocktails inspired by one-of-a-kind Southeast Asian flavor. Locals and guests will only be able to visit Talay for just over a month this summer, beginning August 4 and can “expect a full sensory experience including signature dishes such as Charcoal Grilled Satay Chicken, Khao Soi Spicy Crab Noodles and the Gaeng Ka-Ti Yellow Fish Curry.”

Reservations are highly encouraged at 949.715.6420. Festivities run from August 4-September 10 from 5-9 p.m.

• • •

The perfect summer continues for our Laguna Beach Girls Water Polo Team. Last weekend at the inaugural Newport Summer Invite, which took place at Newport Harbor HS, the LBHS girls finished in first place. Again.

Eight of the top California high school girls water polo teams were invited to compete over three days. The Laguna Beach girls had victories over Mater Dei and Foothill from OC, San Marcos High School from Santa Barbara, The Bishop’s School, the 2022 San Diego CIF Champion and the 2022 Northern California CIF Champion Miramonte High School.

The girls’ summer has included the championship and perfect record in the 2022 WPL Super Final and the 18U & 16U titles at the United States Club Championships, both groups also with perfect records.

Translation: They’re good! Really, really good!

Fair Game SNL girls water polo

Courtesy of Steve Riches

Number one is right! The Laguna Beach High School Girls Water Polo team has literally beaten everyone in their path this summer

• • •

I received a comment this week from a reader knocking the Pageant of the Masters. He said, “Laguna should find out why the new pageant managers who probably never lived in Laguna and never saw previous Pageants are trying to ruin the Pageant?”

Would be an interesting opinion if it had any validity at all. Fortunately, when I looked into it, it couldn’t be further from the actual truth.

First off, the Pageant has NO new managers. And, the Pageant’s Director Diane Challis Davy grew up in Laguna Beach and even, I’m told, received a scholarship from the Festival of Arts when she was a senior in high school. She began as a Pageant volunteer cast member in 1976 and then started in the costume department in 1980.

Diane is now in her 26th season as director, so hardly a newbie.

Someone in the know connected with the POM proudly touted that the person in charge is homegrown and very much understands all aspects of the Pageant and the community.

• • •

B-t-w, if you’re looking for tickets to the Pageant and your budget is a little tight, check this out. Choose between three dates and get Main Tier Side Section tickets for only $25 (regularly $55-$60) or the Director’s Tier Center Section for only $20 (regularly $45-$50). 

It’s for new orders only and they are available here. Use the code MTM25. 

• • •

An Artistic Composition Made of Diverse & Unexpected Materials will be led this Sunday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at the Laguna Art Museum.

Recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Jill Maytorena will lead a workshop on collage, investigating the technique and the resulting work of art in which pieces of found paper, fabric and other ephemera (such as appliqués, mica, ribbons, even insects and small plastic toys) are arranged and adhered onto a supporting surface. 

You are encouraged to choose what inspires you. Supplies are included with the purchase of ticket, $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members.

• • •

Because one of our goals at Stu News is to see businesses succeed, I’m answering the call from OnlyNailz, a nail salon celebrating at grand opening tomorrow, July 16. They’re located at 1050 S. Coast Highway, on the inland side between Anita and Oak.

She asked, “Is there any way to get some publicity?” Yes, there is.

In traditional grand opening fashion, there will be giveaways, some snacks and drinks between 12-3 p.m.

Stop by and say hello to Alexy Nguyen and Niki Luu. And for heaven’s sake, get those nails done.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.