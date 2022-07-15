NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

The Plant Man: Garden hedges 

By Steve Kawaratani

“A hedge between keeps friendship green.” 

–French Proverb

Steve Kawaratani

The psychology of garden hedges may be a window into the motivation of their design. The height of a hedge is more significant than the species; a low hedge of boxwood or myrtle may suggest the resident is welcoming and neighborly, and open to sharing their garden and home.

Japanese Boxwood, Buxus macrophylla japonica

Conversely, taller hedges, like ficus or podocarpus, may be indicative that privacy is being sought, and that the intent is to create a barrier or shelter from the perceived vagaries of the world. 

Weeping Fig, Ficus benjamina

It is true, that a fine line exists between welcoming and privacy. Benjamin Franklin famously said, “Love thy neighbor, but don’t pull down your hedge.” Indeed. 

From a horticultural perspective, shrubs spaced close together to form a barrier, are a hedge – from a border of 3’ high Iceberg roses to an imposing row of 50’ high giant bamboo.

A garden may incorporate a wall of shrubs and trees, instead of using masonry or wood. In addition to creating overall property privacy and private spaces, hedges are a primary garden element for establishing a property entry, grounding a home to its site and to line the borders of a driveway.

A creative hedge of Brazilian Sky flower, "Duranta Stenstachya" and an entry archway of Olive, "Olea europea" 

Hedges exist for other reasons. I recall from my days as a delivery boy for the nursery that mature, well-tended hedges were associated with the well-heeled neighborhoods in Laguna and were often a garden feature for the upwardly mobile to aspire to.

My father, Pete, spent hours counseling his clients on the many plant species that could eventually become the perfect hedge; it is not lost on me that the first “Plant Finder” category in the Sunset Western Garden Book is for hedges.

On a less positive note with hedging, feuding neighbors may intentionally plant shrubbery to block ocean views or obstruct light and ocean breezes. These “spite hedges” can be remedied through progressive city ordinances and the legal system.

And so it came to pass that the City of Laguna Beach created 12.14.030 (b) in its Municipal Code to define a hedge – “‘Hedge’ means generally dense vegetation so aligned as to form a physical barrier or fence.” Today, for better or worse, the city is available to adjudicate the height of eligible hedges during a dispute.

Among my many random thoughts as we approach the dog days of summer, I wish that neighborliness and consideration would one day outweigh spite. Be safe and well – see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

