 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Reggie

Reggie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 9-month-old pei pit bull mix who is neutered. He is a loving dog that would do well in a home with children and other dogs. Reggie is young and has a lot of energy to give, so it is important he has an outlet that will provide that. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Reggie adopted as soon as possible. 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

