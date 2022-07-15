NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Police Files 071522

Police Files

Laguna Beach resident arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of family member

Tyler Robert Fowler, 25, of Laguna Beach, was arrested by Newport Beach Police on Monday, July 11, on suspicion of attempted murder and the attempt to commit a felony crime. The arrest took place just after 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Quail Street.

According to a NBPD spokesperson, “the incident was the result of a family dispute. Two family members were in an argument and Fowler attempted to choke the (other) victim unsuccessfully. Fowler may have been suffering from a mental health episode.”

 He was booked for PC 664/187, which actually is attempted murder. The victim was released at the scene and Fowler was booked at Orange County Jail.

Fowler’s bail was set at $500,000.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

