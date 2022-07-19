NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

Laguna Bluebelt Coalition announces 2022 Photo Contest winners

“Such amazing creativity and freshness,” said co-founder Charlotte Masarik, regarding the entries in the 11th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest. This year’s winners share a total of $3,000 in awards donated by the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition for professional and amateur categories.

“More than 80 photographers entered the contest to bring awareness to the incredible sea life and many ways to enjoy Laguna Beach’s citywide Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), first established by the State of California in 2012,” said,” Anne Girtz, photo contest coordinator. “The talent, techniques and technologies used to capture images invites us to appreciate Laguna’s unique ocean legacy.”

Laguna Bluebelt High Five

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Bluebelt Coalition

Amateur First Place winner, “High Five” by Sabrina Garcia

Contest judges Mitch Ridder, Tom Lamb and Beverly Factor were equally impressed. “The images competing in this year’s competition were amazing! I was pleased to see how artfully the contestants portrayed Laguna’s Bluebelt and that made the judging tough. I congratulate the winners for a great job in capturing its beauty. Hopefully people will notice and help protect this special place,” said Factor, acclaimed underwater photographer.

“The variety and creativity from our entrants and ultimate winners was fun to see. Laguna’s coastline with its Marine Protected Areas truly makes for a unique place, worthy of documenting and celebrating with the camera,” said Ridder, photojournalist, event & fine art photographer.

Tom Lamb, landscape and ethnographic photographer, reacted similarly. “It is with pleasure that I was able to experience the Bluebelt of Laguna through the eyes of these creative photographers,” said Lamb. “Breaking past the traditional and expected and giving us a glimpse to the special biodiversity and unique quality of light and composition.”

Congratulations to the 2022 Amateur Winners:

–First Place: “High Five” by Sabrina Garcia

–Second Place: “Blacksmith” by Julie Rundle

–Third Place: “The Hidden Cove” by Roger Su

–Honorable Mention: “In a Clutch” by Julianne Steers

–Honorable Mention: “Shaw’s Cove Resident” by Rick Musto

Laguna Bluebelt Blacksmith

Click on photo for a larger image

Amateur Second Place winner, “Blacksmith” by Julie Rundle

Laguna Bluebelt The Hidden Cove

Click on photo for a larger image

Amateur Third Place winner, “The Hidden Cove” by Roger Su

Laguna Bluebelt In a Clutch

Click on photo for a larger image

Amateur Honorable Mention, “In a Clutch” by Julianne Steers

Laguna Bluebelt Shaw s Cove Resident

Click on photo for a larger image

Amateur Honorable Mention, “Shaw’s Cove Resident” by Rick Musto

Congratulations to the 2022 Professional Winners:

–First Place: “Lightning is Paradise” by Cyrus Polk

–Second Place: “Action and Light” by Andre Magarao

–Third Place: “Shark Bait” by Rich German

–Honorable Mention: “Golden Laguna” by Craig Hatfield

–Honorable Mention: “Pelican Rock” by Mark Tierney

Laguna Bluebelt Lightning is Paradise

Click on photo for a larger image

Professional First Place winner, “Lightning is Paradise” by Cyrus Polk

Laguna Bluebelt Action and Light

Click on photo for a larger image

Professional Second Place winner, “Action and Light” by Andre Magarao

Laguna Bluebelt Shark Bait

Click on photo for a larger image

Professional Third Place winner, “Shark Bait” by Rich German

Laguna Bluebelt Golden Laguna

Professional Honorable Mention, “Golden Laguna” by Craig Hatfield

Laguna Bluebelt Pelican Rock

Click on photo for a larger image

Professional Honorable Mention, “Pelican Rock” by Mark Tierney

An Artists Reception will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 during Laguna Beach’s First Thursdays Art Walk at the Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) Gallery, home to exhibitions by world-renowned artists and emerging students and artists alike. The LCAD Gallery is located in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach at 374 Ocean Ave.

The Artists Reception is a great opportunity to see winning photos and a unique chance to purchase your favorite gallery-quality image for your home or as a special gift while supporting local and regional photographers. As a bonus, 25% of the proceeds will be donated to continue the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition’s many projects to educate and motivate preservation and protection of sea life.

Visit the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition Facebook page here and vote for “The Best of the Rest” by Wednesday, July 27.

For more information, visit www.lagunabluebelt.org.

 

