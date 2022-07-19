NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

Celebrate Bebop with The Lineage Trio and Benny Benack III FP 071922

Celebrate Bebop with The Lineage Trio and Benny Benack III

Laguna Live!’s Summer Grooves Jazz series continues Thursday, July 21 with The Lineage Trio: Graham Dechter (guitar), Alex Frank (bass), and Ryan Shaw (drums). Acclaimed vocalist/trumpeter Benny Benack III, will also be sharing his rare talents on stage in a celebration of the Bebop era.

The concert will take place at the intimate and well-ventilated Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hours. Concert tickets: $35 in advance; $40 at the door and available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713. 

Benny Benack lll

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Benny Benack lll 

The musicians include guitarist Graham Dechter, one of the most promising jazz musicians on the stage today. Dechter studied improvisation with legendary jazz bassist Marshall Hawkins. At age 19, he was invited to join the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and has been touring with them ever since, as well as working on sessions, and playing with many singers and musicians including working on Michael Bublé’s, Christmas.

Jazz bassist Alex Frank has established himself as an important member of Los Angeles music scene. Recent highlights include recording for Michael Bublé, Fiona Apple and Miley Cyrus, performing with Jeff Goldblum at the Glastonbury Festival and Royal Albert Hall, and writing the music to a special opening song for The Late Show with James Cordon.

The Lineage Trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

The Lineage Trio 

Drummer Ryan Shaw performs and/or records with Michael Bublé, Seth MacFarlane, Bill Holman, Gilbert Castellanos, Richard Shelton, Graham Dechter, Melissa Morgan and many more. Performing throughout Southern California, Shaw has performed at most of the best jazz clubs in the area including the Blue Whale, Catalina, Vitello’s, Vibrato, Spaghettini and more. 

Benny Benack III has proven to be a rare talent. A fiery trumpet player and a singer with a mature, naturally expressive delivery in the Sinatra mold. He performs widely as a front man for Postmodern Jukebox, the vintage music collective, and has been showcased in international headliner tours at Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, JALC’s “NY Jazz All-Stars” (Mexico) and extensively all over Asia, Europe and the U.S. 

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

