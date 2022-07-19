NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum 071922

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From children taking over the galleries for summer day camp and crafting their own storytelling experience to an adult workshop all about comics, there is something for all ages.

Upcoming events camps

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Youngsters take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public for all kinds of artful engagement

–Wednesday, July 20 at 9:30 a.m. – People, Portraits, Personalities Summer Day Camp

Join these single-day summer camps that transform the museum into a space exclusive for kids! Students take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public for all kinds of artful engagement. You’ll fill the day with opportunities for making, exploration and play that you wouldn’t usually get at the museum. Camps place students into two groups by age and include activities suited to diverse learning abilities. Two camps are available for both age groups. Curricula are different for each camp, so students can sign up for both of their age group’s sessions. Geared to ages 10-12 only. Camps run from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches. Cost: Museum members: $35; Non-members: $45. Registration fees are fully refundable up to four weeks prior to the scheduled day camp session. More information can be found here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Upcoming events A Fox

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ged Adamson

Youngsters craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition at Lit to Life at LAM

–Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. – Lit to Life at LAM: A Fox Found a Box

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have youngsters making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK–2 learners and their families. This month’s session will feature a viewfinder project that helps us notice and appreciate details in the world around us. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14.  More information can be found here.

Upcoming events comic book

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mason Williams

Mason Williams, an MFA graduate from LCAD, will lead a workshop all about comics

–Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. – Artist Workshop: Comic Book Art

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Mason Williams, as he leads a workshop all about comics. Williams will show participants how to create a story of their very own in the format of a comic book by showing examples of what comic artists have done in the past, pointing out the major ideas that are integral to how comics communicate narrative. Limited space is available. Advance tickets are recommended. Cost: Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. More information can be found here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.