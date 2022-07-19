NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

Fair Game 071922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

A number of interesting items on tonight’s council agenda

TOM MARCHThe Laguna Beach City Council meets this evening in Council Chambers. There are some important items on the agenda.

Things begin at 4:30 p.m. with interviews and appointments to the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee. There are three applicants for one appointment. They are Alec Bollhagen, William Dodge and Julian Harvey.

The opening came about with the resignation of committee member Robert Elster.

There is also a recommendation to extend the terms of three sitting committee members, with terms currently set to expire in March 2023, until June 2024. This is proposed because the terms of existing members are out of sync related to the pandemic.

The three proposed to have terms extended are Ernest Hackmon, Matt Lawson and Tim Templeton.

At 5 p.m. the Regular Order of business begins.

Opening things up is a request to remove a “C” rated property at 2920 Alexander Road from the Historic Register.

In a Historic Resource Assessment, prepared by Historic Resources Group in March, it was “concluded the building is not historically or architecturally significant as an example of 1920’s residential development.”

On April 18, 2022, the Heritage Committee unanimously recommended that City Council remove the property from the Historic Register.

I contacted Ann Christoph to get her thoughts on tonight’s decision:

“The Heritage Committee carefully weighed the evidence and after due deliberation decided that their predecessors had erred when they listed 2920 Alexander on the Register as a C rated property in 2002. There were too many substantial alterations to qualify. It had not been identified in the Inventory.

“This recommendation may be correct, and we expect Council to uphold it. But it is also a shame. The owner, fashion designer Detlev P. Rothe, designated the house, which he lived in for over forty years, because he wanted it to be preserved. The new owner found a way around this clear intention. 

“The de-listing of the property on Alexander is interesting in relation to the idea of ‘voluntary’ preservation. Preservation groups in Laguna have argued that a property does not cease to be historic because an owner wants to demolish it.

“Similarly, a property does not become historic because the owner wants to preserve it. The Heritage Committee acknowledged the need to be vigilant when recommending properties for inclusion in the Register. The City also needs to be vigilant to ensure that alterations to historic resources don’t adversely impact their historic character,” said Christoph.

So, it would appear that tonight’s anticipated outcome will cause little controversy.

Shortly thereafter is discussion related to the city potentially acquiring the St. Catherine of Siena closed school property at 30516 Coast Highway. The claim in the summary of the matter states, “the Property provides the City with a unique opportunity to increase services to the community.”

The price being tentatively offered is $23 million for the 6 1/2-acre property.

City Councilmember Peter Blake said, “It is a legacy project. It can be so many things to this community and we currently have the finest staff imaginable to execute the resident’s wishes.”

In his excitement he went on to say it could have a dance hall, swimming pool, senior housing, perhaps a substation for LBPD and so much more.

I also contacted City Councilmember George Weiss, but he preferred not to talk about this until after tonight’s meeting.

Here’s food for thought to be considered for those who might be against the acquisition. Someone is going to buy the property. With the city, residents potentially have input. If a developer comes in and buys the property, the chances of it going in a different direction will be great.

After the property discussion, Council will move to discuss resolutions to express opposition and to designate authors for the ballot direct and rebuttal arguments against upcoming initiatives.

The opposition resolutions would be for the ordinance creating an overlay zoning district that would require voter approval of major development projects; for the ordinance opposing the ballot initiative creating a hotel development overlay zoning district which would also require some voter approval on certain hotel development projects; for opposition amending the municipal code to create a minimum wage and workplace standards and protections for hotel employees;  and a fourth resolution amending the initiative measures for inclusion in the statewide General Election.

We’re not done, Councilmember Weiss then plans to discuss collaborating with a Regional Energy Network like SoCal REN in what they claim provides “unprecedented levels of energy savings as proven in other SoCal markets;” and Mayor Sue Kempf wants to modify what she calls is a “more efficient way of placing councilmember proposals and proposals from City Boards, Commissions and Committees, on the agenda.”

Her plan cites several different ways for items to come before council through different processes.

As always, put your seat belts on and make sure your tray tables are back in their secured position.

• • •

Congrats to the members of team Bialetti, Laguna Beach’s Little League AA Tournament of Champions and now State Champion winners who venture on to Arizona to compete in the next step, the United States Little League West Regional, on their road to attempt to make the Little League World Series.

Fair Game baseball players backs to camera

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Brian Vellmure

Team celebrates another victory

The team can certainly use your help. A GoFundMe page has been organized to help the team with their travels. I encourage you to check it out and help where you can as this team represents our little town.

• • •

What’s going on with the 56th annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic? According to Classic Contest Director Brandy Faber, “We’ve been watching the current swell in the water very closely in consideration of running the 56th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic. We are still pretty early in the waiting period which runs till the end of October and feel there’s a good chance better opportunities will present themselves in that time period.”

Stay tuned…and as Brandy added – In the meantime, “knock some of that flat spell rust off!”

• • •

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach began their BIGGEST SALE of the year today and continues it through Saturday, July 30. The entire store is 50% off and new merchandise will be added daily. 

Shopping days and times are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 

Following the sale, beginning July 31 through September 5, the shop will be closed for their annual building maintenance and cleaning. While closed, they will only take donations the week of August 29-September 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

They will then reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. and the shop days will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Please note they will no longer be open on Fridays).

 

