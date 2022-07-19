NewLeftHeader

 July 19, 2022

Laguna Beach team is on their way to the western regionals 071922

Laguna Beach team is on their way to the western regionals with the World Series in their sights

When Wyatt Bogdan, Aaron Crosby, Jack Hurst, Kai Kaiser, Jake Martin, and Braylon Vellmure played their first games at Riddle Field as 8 and 9-year-olds, they were overjoyed just to finally get a chance to play on the special field, created 60 years ago, that regularly invokes references to Field of Dreams from out-of-town guests and visitors. 

The kids likely didn’t pay much attention to the two ocean-splashed pennant banners hanging high up on the fence down the first base line. In 2017, those two banners represented the only two times Laguna Beach had previously won a District 55 championship in recent history. 

They also probably weren’t thinking much about one day potentially playing against championship little league teams from around the world. But now, this All-Star team, comprised of boys who grew up playing on this small field, partially hidden by surrounding trees in North Laguna, have the opportunity to do just that, on the heels of winning the State Championship on Thursday, July 14.

Laguna Beach little league team with banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Brian Vellmure

Laguna’s Boys of Summer display their championship banner

Obviously, Laguna Beach, a small community of around 22,000 residents, with only one primary baseball field, has traditionally been better known for their flip flop-wearing coaches, and casual approach to little league baseball, than their ability to reasonably compete outside of their own league versus neighboring towns and cities. 

However, over the past five years (really four because 2020 was essentially cancelled due to COVID-19) this group of young men and their All-Star teammates have been changing the culture and shifting the boundaries of what’s possible for Laguna Beach Little League ballplayers. 

Since 2017, Laguna Beach Little League has won seven District 55 Tournament of Champions (TOC) Championship Banners. The ocean-splashed banners that were once perceived as sparse anomalies of a casual, relatively uncompetitive league, now number nine. Each of those former 8 and 9-year-olds listed above, who are now 13, have their names written on at least two of those seven new championship banners. 

Despite the recent success, Laguna Beach still had never won a single District 55 All Star title. The group of boys that comprise the majority of this year’s championship team, previously came close twice, once in 2018 and also in 2019. Both times, they lost to perennial district favorite, Aliso Viejo, in the championship game.

However, this year’s team, with Miles Barnett, Will Kimball, Achilles and Darius Morales, Declan Jenal, Brady Stringham, Beckett Thomson and Justin Yi, added to the names above, finally broke through and made history with a District  55 All Star championship in dominant fashion. And, the team was never really challenged, winning each game in the district tournament, by at least seven runs. 

Laguna Beach team celebrating around catcher

Click on photo for a larger image

And the wins and celebrations just continued on, bringing smiles along the way

With their district championship, they earned an automatic berth through to the Southern California State Championship, playing against other championship teams from a geographic area that spans the width of California from San Luis Obispo down to the Mexico border. 

Heading into the “state” tournament, the team’s relative competitiveness was unknown. After an 8-0 win in the opening round over Lake Elsinore, and a 9-1 win over defending state champion, Golden Hill (Fullerton), the team began to consider that they might even have a chance to capture a previously unconsidered prize, a state championship banner.

As the double elimination tournament slowly wound down from 10 teams down to two, Laguna Beach was the only team that still stood undefeated, heading into the championship game. Their opponent was a tough Apple Valley team, who’s lone postseason loss was a closely contested 3-1 battle to Laguna Beach three days prior. 

By the 3rd inning of the championship game, Laguna Beach had a 5-0 lead, appearing to have things well in hand, but Apple Valley (who came back from a 4-1 deficit in the 6th inning to win 11-5 the night before) came roaring back to tie the game 6-6 in the top of the 5th inning. 

Laguna Beach scored their go ahead run on an infield single by Jake Martin, scoring Aaron Crosby in the bottom of the 5th inning. Once again, as he’s done throughout this postseason, Declan Jenal was dominant allowing no runs, while striking out four in the 6th and 7th frames to seal the game. 

Final score, 7-6 in favor of Laguna Beach.

Over the course of the tournament, Laguna Beach’s pitching and defense, anchored by Darius Morales at catcher, and consistently strong performances by Miles Barnett, Declan Jenal, and Wyatt Bogdan on the mound and supported by numerous great plays in the field, limited the opportunities for opposing teams. 

Offensively, Morales, Bogdan, Brady Stringham, Aaron Crosby, and a combination of timely walks, hits and great base running throughout the entire lineup allowed Laguna Beach to never trail in the state tournament. 

Manager Preston Thomson, along with coaches Rob Engstrom and Brent Stringham, have found a great balance of focus, preparation and a no-pressure approach to tournament play since they’ve already surpassed all expectations.

The boys have already earned two unprecedented All-Star championship banners to add to the growing collection of accolades gracing Riddle Field.

To put things in perspective, this is only the fourth time in history that a team from District 55 (all ages) has won a state championship (Aliso Viejo 2008, 2018 and Northwood, the eventual LL World Series Champs in 1987).

Now it’s off to face a new chapter in their unexpected journey. Beginning tomorrow through Thursday, July 28, in Nogales, AZ, they will face the state champions from across the Western U.S. (Alaska, Hawaii, Arizona, Oregon, Arizona, Washington and NorCal) with an entry into the Little League Intermediate World Series on the line. 

To help support and to be part of these kids’ historic run, please consider contributing to their GoFundMe page here and follow along at the Little League World Series website to track their progress throughout the tournament.

 

