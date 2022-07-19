NewLeftHeader

few clouds

69.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club donation 071922

Laguna Beach Garden Club donation helps Glennwood Housing’s garden grow

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Friday afternoon (July 15), as a group of excited Glennwood gardeners proudly looked on, Mary Jones of the Laguna Beach Garden Club presented Glennwood CEO Faith Manners with a check for $1,500. Mary and her husband Brian are co-treasurers of the Garden Club. The funds will help support the maintenance and expansion of the garden. 

laguna beach check

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mary Jones of LB Garden Club; Faith Manners, Glennwood CEO and Monica Thompson, UC Master Gardener

“We have donated to El Morro, Top of the World and Thurston for their gardening projects and have funded the purchase of flowers and supplies for the pollinators gardens at Heisler Park and Bluebird Park,” said Jones, who has been a member of the club for more than 10 years. “Last year we presented four Laguna Beach High School Seniors with scholarships.”

In addition, the Garden Club gives scholarships to Laguna Beach High School students for projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology and bird life.

laguna beach group

Click on photo for a larger image

Residents are dedicated to their garden 

“We also supported the rebuilding of the paths at Hortense Gardens by donating $10,000. They were dangerous,” Jones added. 

Their funds come primarily from the Garden Club’s Annual Gate & Garden Tour as well as the plant sales held in February. Members also contribute donations. 

“Since we are a nonprofit, we have to determine where the money goes,” Jones said. “We donated money to the Presbyterian Church for their rose garden. We meet monthly and go over requests and contact people to determine if they are deserving. It involves a lot of birddogging to make sure the donations are worthwhile.”

laguna beach watermelon

Click on photo for a larger image

The garden includes tomatoes, pumpkins and watermelons. The produce is used for meals and snacks for the residents. 

Even though Glennwood previously had a garden, it went dormant during COVID. However, they always had the intention of having one again. 

“It will be ongoing,” Manners said. “The Master Gardeners bring the expertise to the garden, and it is a way for the residents to engage and communicate. They also learn what plants work well in this climate.”

Monica Thompson, whose son Troy has been a resident at Glennwood for eight years, is a UC Master Gardener, and spearheaded the donation request. The UC Master Gardener Program was contacted about helping facilitate the garden.

The UC Master Gardener Program is an example of an effective partnership between the University of California and passionate volunteers. In exchange for training from the University, UC Master Gardeners offer volunteer services and outreach to the general public in more than 1,286 demonstration, community and school gardens across 53 California counties. Last year 6,154 active UC Master Gardener volunteers donated 446,237 hours and 6.8+ million hours have been donated since the program’s inception.

laguna beach banea

Click on photo for a larger image

Glennwood resident shows off garden

Master Gardeners Thompson and Robbie Prepas started the garden in the spring, and going forward, as they oversee it, they will start seedlings that will be planted. “We come every two weeks to weed and maintain the garden,” Thompson said. 

To the group of residents, Thompson added, “We love the time we spend here, it’s so fun to see what’s growing. What makes the garden is you guys.”

laguna beach envelope

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mary Jones, Faith Manners, Monica Thompson and Rachel McIntyre 

Glennwood Housing Foundation, Inc opened in August 2013 as a 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation providing non-profit housing and supported living services to adults with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities. The purpose of this uniquely formed program was to provide a compassionate and caring environment that promotes increased self-esteem and assists the participants in developing daily living skills that enables them to live independently and live, work and play in the local community.

The LB Garden Club has been growing and giving since 1928 and this is just one example of the wonderful things they do for the community. Glennwood Housing will put the donation to good use.

As an old quote says, “Putting seeds in the ground is a manifestation of hope and inspiration. To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

For more information about the Laguna Beach Garden Club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.