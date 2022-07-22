NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

Gallery Q’s new art show Cultural Fusion FP 072222

Gallery Q’s new art show Cultural Fusion will accept entries on August 10, reception August 19

Gallery Q at the Susi Q will present its new show, Cultural Fusion beginning August 16, with entries accepted Wednesday, Aug. 10 between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. Mark your calendar, as the opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19 from 3:3-5 p.m. and will be open to the public.

“The Cultural Fusion exhibition will showcase art inspired by artists’ travel, or their sense of their personal heritage,” said Judy Baker, Gallery Q’s arts coordinator and Susi Q’s finance manager. “Similar themes have been proven extremely attractive to both artists and admirers of art in past years. We’re inviting our creative community to express their wonderment of our various cultures through their work.” 

Gallery Qs new art lotus

Photos courtesy of Gallery Q at the Susi Q Center

Gallery Q, located at the Susi Q, 380 Third Street, is dedicated to supporting upcoming and established artists in the community. All media are accepted for their shows, including photography, collage, paintings, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, relief, mosaics, jewelry, textiles, mixed media and digital art.

Artists should drop off their artwork with a completed application form available at www.thesusiq.org along with an entry fee of $25 and $5 for one additional submission (until exhibit space is no longer available). Late submissions won’t be accepted.

The artwork must remain for the duration of the show, which will take place from August 16 through October 5. The public will be able to view the art during normal business hours on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Gallery Qs new art friends

“Invite your friends and family to the reception on August 19. There’ll be beverages, including wine for a donation, as well as music and appetizers,” Baker said. “Limited free underground parking is available, too.”

Artists may sell their work directly to would-be buyers or exhibit work not-for-sale.

Gallery Q’s current exhibition, Animals Wild, and Not So Wild runs through July 27. More than 100 visitors to the gallery have voted for their choice of “Best in Show” and runner-up, with the winning artists receiving $100 and $50, respectively. There’s still time for you to vote.

The prizes are being donated by nonprofits Blue Bell Foundation for Cats and Catmosphere Laguna Foundation.

Gallery Qs new art cat

Click on photo for a larger image

Gallery Q is located at the Susi Q Laguna Beach Community and Senior Center at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.susiq.org/gallery, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on the Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

