Commission denies hydrogen fueling station project due to safety concerns, proximity to homes

By SARA HALL

Permits for a hydrogen fueling facility at an existing gas station in Downtown Laguna Beach were denied this week after Planning Commissioners and residents criticized the project location.

Almost two dozen neighbors adjacent to the project, self-proclaimed green energy proponents, fuel cell energy experts and drivers of hydrogen vehicles commented on the item during more than three hours of passionate discussion on Wednesday (July 20).

Ultimately, commissioners voted 4-0 (Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin was absent) and denied the project. They concurred with the majority of the public comments: Although Laguna Beach is an environmentally friendly and forward-thinking town, this project is in the wrong location.

“I’ve been very conflicted over this whole proposal,” said Commission Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler. “I want to be supportive of this clean energy proposal, I want to be supportive of moving away from fossil fuels and everything, but my main problem with this is the proposed location of it.”

“It looks like a highly industrial unit there, plopped down right in our main entrance,” next to Main Beach Park, he added.

Hydrogen fuel is a new issue for the city, noted Commission Chair Jorg Dubin.

“It’s an interesting conundrum because we are an environmentally proactive city,” Dubin said. “It’s something that, I think, would be an asset to the community in terms of our desire to be as green as possible and not contribute to environmental hazards.”

But there are a number of problematic issues with the project and, ultimately, it’s not the appropriate location, Dubin and the other commissioners agreed.

The proximity to the residential area is very concerning, Dubin said. The venting stacks are in line with people’s open windows, he noted, and it’s open for debate whether the hydrogen would go straight up into the air or waft toward the homes by the onshore wind.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach/FirstElement Fuel

The existing gas station (left) and renderings of the proposed hydrogen fueling station (with venting stacks pointed out)

It’s really a land use compatibility issue, added Commissioner Steve Kellenberg.

“If it walks and talks and quacks like an industrial project, it probably is,” Kellenberg said. “And this, to me, has all the attributes of a small industrial project.”

Industrial isn’t allowed in this area, he noted, and the nearby residences essentially make it a mixed-use neighborhood.

Kellenberg, who visited the Costa Mesa hydrogen fueling facility, said it’s a “pretty obnoxious use” of the property.

Most of hydrogen fueling stations in the state are located in commercial or retail areas, where they don’t cause an issue, he noted, but this – being as close as it is to residential buildings with year-round open windows – needs “serious design changes” to convert the facility from what is essentially an industrial use to retail.

“I’m not saying that can’t be done,” Kellenberg said, “but I think it will probably take some work.”

It will need to meet both exterior and interior noise privacy requirements, he noted. There would also need to be some additional mitigation demonstrated so that the off-gas venting won’t be conducted at the current volume, he noted.

The visual character needs to “start all over,” he said. There are issues with the mass, materials, lack of landscape, roof treatment and the industrial vents sticking up.

“This is completely unacceptable from a visual character (perspective),” he said. “All of those things really require some significant reworking to even be close.”

Aesthetically, it’s not compatible with the neighborhood, all four commissioners agreed.

The containment unit is an eyesore, several speakers noted.

“It’s hard to disguise an oversized shipping container to make it look like something that would really blend into that area,” Dubin said.

While he understands why this gas station was selected – others in town couldn’t accommodate the additional equipment – Dubin said it’s not the right fit for the project.

“There are too many things wrong with the location to be able to move forward with it at that spot,” he commented.

Although commissioners weren’t sure where would be a good spot for the project. A few were apprehensive about suggesting the canyon. Sadler expressed concerns about the facility being adjacent to an open space. Dubin thought the city yard by Act V might work, but the city may not want to take on the liability.

There’s “no way” he can support the project as proposed, said Commissioner Steve Goldman, based on the lack of design considerations, scale, screening issues, setbacks, poor compatibility with the neighborhood and the location in a very visible intersection.

“I think we wasted a couple of hours of a lot of people’s time,” Goldman said, noting the number of speakers and attendees in council chambers and online.

There wasn’t an appropriate analysis regarding CEQA, geology, or flood plains, Goldman said. There also wasn’t any consideration whatsoever to the setbacks from the residences, he added. There wasn’t much thought regarding local demand, potential traffic impact, or the general benefit to the residents, he said. They also didn’t consider alternative sites, he added.

“I don’t think that there was any thought with regard to the design and, frankly, I don’t think it’s appropriate that you’d make a recommendation or alternative recommendation that the Planning Commission come back and redesign it for you,” Goldman said.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The existing gas station

The proposed project includes the addition of two hydrogen fuel dispensers, an enclosed hydrogen fuel equipment area, and six 18-foot-tall vent stacks. Plans also call for the relocation of an existing trash enclosure, re-striping of the parking areas, and removal and replacement of landscaping at an existing gas station (Laguna Mobil Mart).

On May 5, 2020, the applicant submitted a similar development application but with canopy covers and a 36-foot-tall venting pipe. A meeting was noticed, but before it was held staff determined that additional information was needed related to fire code requirements.

Upon further review of the application, staff determined the project as previously proposed would require a variance to allow the proposed 14.5-foot canopy covers and 36-foot vent pipe to exceed the maximum building height of 12 feet in the Downtown Specific Plan area.

After several rounds of review with the Laguna Beach Fire Department and community development department, the applicant team revised the project to address staff’s comments related to fire code compliance and inconsistencies with the DSP urban design guidelines and development standards. The applicant submitted a revised design, eliminated the canopy covers and reduced the height and diameter of the vent pipe from 36 feet to 18 feet. The DSP includes an exception for the maximum height limit that includes vents, which can’t exceed an additional six feet (above the 12-foot height limit).

Staff had recommended approval as proposed or approval with specific modifications as commissioners saw fit, noting that if any of the requested changes were substantial, the item should be continued to a subsequent meeting to allow a redesign or additional analysis.

Commissioners were disappointed in the staff recommendation, as well as some responses that brushed off compliance issues or concerns about a more thorough vetting process.

They also disagreed on how the project and area were described.

“I do take some exception with the staff’s depiction of this area as a commercial area because it’s not, it’s a mixed-use area and there are residences right next to (the project site),” Kellenberg said.

Staff describing the project as simply providing an alternative fuel is a dramatic understatement, he noted.

It’s more than just hydrogen storage tanks, Kellenberg said, it’s more of a sophisticated processing plant with a lot of moving parts.

Although the visit also helped him understand the demand, he added, as he was impressed with the number of vehicles that frequented the station.

While he was at the Costa Mesa station there was a “malfunction” and there was a significant amount of “off-gassing” occurring, Kellenberg explained. The site was temporarily shut down while the team fixed the issue. In the meantime, the off-gassing was a fairly loud process, he noted, and even after it completed the compressor was a bit noisy.

“The project has a somewhat industrial character in terms of the noise impacts,” Kellenberg said.

Stations do go offline sometimes, but the need to vent off gas is rare, said Shane Stephens, co-founder of the applicant company, FirstElement Fuel Inc. A station is more often offline because a part needs to be replaced or there’s a mechanical or electronic issue, he explained.

Screenshot of the CA Fuel Cell Partnership map

A screenshot of the California Fuel Cell Partnership interactive map showing the Southern California region hydrogen stations on Thursday (July 21)

On a live, interactive map from the California Fuel Cell Partnership, only a handful of stations were offline statewide as of Thursday morning, July 21. A letter to commissioners on July 18, more than a dozen were offline.

He noted their experience building facilities adjacent to residences, in visible “gateway” locations, and next to sensitive uses, like schools. Safety, sound and aesthetics are typically the issues they try to address, he noted. They are willing to include noise mitigation measures and are flexible with the design concept, Stephens said.

“We do recognize that in the Laguna Beach community it’s going to be really critical for us to be model citizens and for us to be a good neighbor,” he said.

Laguna Beach is a key market for hydrogen vehicles, Stephens explained. The demographic is environmentally conscious, affluent and forward-thinking about their vehicle choices, he noted.

“Laguna Beach is the environmental heartbeat of Orange County,” Stephens said. “Automakers are really crying out to see more hydrogen stations in Orange County and especially in Laguna Beach – this has become generally an underserved region over the past few years for hydrogen cars.”

Their company’s mission is to change the world by changing the way people drive and how it impacts the environment. California drives the direction of the automobile market for the rest of the world, he said, and in recent years that’s been toward cleaner, low or zero emission vehicles.

“Although it’s a relatively small project, but we think a very impactful project,” Stephens said.

Stephens emphasized the safety measures in place at the company’s stations, which have completed more than 1.3 million successful vehicle fills to date. Safety mechanisms (like leak detection, flame detection and automatic shut-off) on hydrogen stations “far exceed” standards for conventional fuels, he noted.

Hydrogen is non-toxic and non-polluting if released into the environment, Stephens said. If it is released, hydrogen travels upward at a speed of approximately 65 feet per second, he added, it also doesn’t accumulate or seep into the ground.

They also went through a vetting process with the Laguna Beach Fire Department and recently retired Fire Marshal James Brown. The new fire marshal has also reviewed it, he added.

The idea behind the tall venting pipes is that – in the worst-case scenario – if it does ignite, the flame will be a safe distance away from anything that would be impacted, Stephens said.

The height and size of the vent stacks are calculated to distribute the flow across multiple pipes, explained Tim Brown, co-founder and president of FirstElement Fuel.

The tanks, in theory, can become pressurized and explode, in the same way propane tanks burst, Brown said, but they have multiple fail safes in place to prevent that from happening.

Safety was a key concern for many of the nearly two dozen people that spoke during public comment, with the majority opposing the project.

Several speakers noted that they drive battery electric or fuel cell vehicles, own solar panels, and are overall environmentally conscious and in support of hydrogen energy. But the biggest issue echoed by most speaking against the project was the proximity to homes – many with windows open year-round.

Other issues mentioned included: Proximity to the “window to the sea” of Main Beach Park; traffic and congestion at the busy intersection and potential disaster-related conflicts, like the flood zone and evacuation routes.

Lifetime Laguna Beach local and recent Cliff Drive resident Nicolai Elghanayan said he was dismayed to hear about the proposal.

“While we respect the owner’s right to develop their own property, this proposal seems to forget its location, which is the heart of Laguna Beach,” Elghanayan said.

Windows are open every day at homes in his neighborhood, he pointed out, and residents are downwind from the proposed vents of the project.

Elghanayan also noted the 2019 Santa Clara hydrogen explosion, which was caused by a leak in a fuel tank at a large transfill facility, according to the local fire department.

Compared to other hydrogen fueling stations in Southern California, where the closest residences are about 200-400 feet away, Elghanayan pointed out that where the proposed project is in Laguna Beach, houses are approximately 25 feet from the facility.

Living so close to a hydrogen fueling station is a “terrifying prospect,” said Julie Brickman, another neighboring resident.

“It may be a low probability of (an explosion)…but it’s a high consequence one,” Brickman said.

The resulting kinetic energy from an explosion would result in substantial damage to the nearby structures and potential injuries and causalities, she noted. This is proposed in an area popular with residents, tourists, kids and buses of visitors, Brickman pointed out.

Although speakers were split on whether future trends would see more or less of hydrogen electric vehicles (versus battery electric vehicles).

Laguna Beach resident Mike Simmons, who’s worked in the auto tech business and clean energy industry, commented that trends are focused on developing battery electric cars, not hydrogen-electric vehicles. In a decade they won’t be building hydrogen vehicles, he predicted.

“It seems crazy to me that we’re even considering this, just based on the forward trajectory in where the industry is headed toward clean energy vehicles,” Simmons said. “Ten years from now, we’re going to have this giant eyesore sitting there that literally nobody is going to be using.”

According to the California Fuel Cell Partnership, 14,106 fuel cell vehicles have been sold or leased in the U.S. as of June 30. The organization lists 56 retail hydrogen stations currently open in the state, most of which were developed by FirstElement.

The automakers that were the pioneers in the industry are sticking with it, Stephens said.

Supporting the project during public comments were several alternative fuel industry experts, including Jennifer Hamilton, the program manager of safety, education, codes and standards for the California Fuel Cell Partnership.

“Hydrogen and fuel cell electric vehicles are absolutely not going away,” she said.

The activities in hydrogen are more than she’s ever seen in her 16-year career at the FCP, Hamilton noted.

Development of the standards for hydrogen infrastructure have come a long way from its use as an industrial gas to using it as a transportation tool, Hamilton noted. There is attention to safety in the industry, she added.

A few locals also supported the proposed hydrogen station, noting the benefits it would bring to the community.

Laguna Beach resident Karen Thorp said she’s driven a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle for eight years.

“I think the technology is fantastic,” she said. “I think it’s incredibly safe, the vehicles are quiet, their filling is quiet.”

The city is environmentally friendly and forward thinking, she noted and hydrogen is an alternative energy that’s carbon neutral. The cutting-edge technology will continue to grow and evolve, she added.

“This station would be an asset to Laguna Beach,” Thorp said. “I think that it’s an improvement over the existing gas station because it provides an alternative, a green alternative, that is safe and is proven.”

The applicant has 14 days to appeal to the City Council.

