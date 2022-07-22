NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

66.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

The Plant Man: the beauty of terra cotta 072222

The Plant Man: the beauty of terra cotta

By Steve Kawaratani

“We shape clay into a pot but it is the emptiness inside that holds whatever we want.” 

–Tao saying

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The heat of summertime could be felt even in mid-morning, as Loki and I walked briskly along the periphery of Moulton Meadows Park. Despite the early morning fog, without recent and measurable precipitation, the flowers of the chaparral have largely departed until next spring. Weathering and erosion of the surrounding rocks created a clayey soil that revealed desiccation cracks from the lack of moisture. I mused that one could almost shape the clay soil into a pot…

The Plant Man boxwood

Click on photo for a larger image

The classic look for the ages – boxwood in Italian terra cotta

Any naturally occurring clay can be shaped and fired at a low temperature. During the process the inherent minerals are partially melted, resulting in a hardened but still porous material, with great breathability. That said, Italian clays, known as terra cotta, often yield the prized earthy hues that discriminating gardeners seek.

Years before plastic pots were widely available, ceramic, concrete, metal and whiskey barrel containers were all options, but my father, Pete, also featured classic terra cotta pots at our family nursery. But he was not the original purveyor, as ancient Greeks, Egyptians and Romans were reputed to have used terra cotta pots as vessels for garden plantings.

Clay pottery was the ancient’s version of today’s molded plastic, as the bountiful recovered artifacts attest. Due to the abundance of clay, terra cotta pots and other decorative and functional pieces were easy and inexpensive to produce. Budding horticulturists and collectors in Europe began to amass New World flowers, herbs and trees, imported by explorers and botanists and displays of portable containers, filled with flowers, celebrated the changing seasons and were moved to overwinter tender foliage in conservatories. 

The Plant Man squash

Click on photo for a larger image

Squash in terra cotta, why not?

Today’s gardeners still seek the “natural look” and texture of unadorned terra cotta. The clay’s porosity allows for surface alteration by minerals like calcium, to leach through and create white stains and for mosses to cling to the exterior. While the material’s ability to breathe is a plus for many plants, terra cotta also dries out quickly and will require more frequent watering, which may not be perfect for all plants; and, clay pots are relatively heavy and fragile.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

While the clay pot may not be the right choice for every planting scenario, and admittedly other materials might suffice, it’s hard not to think that whatever is planted in an empty terra cotta pot couldn’t appear to look anything but special! See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.