 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Ikebana workshop at Hortense Miller Garden 072622

Ikebana workshop at Hortense Miller Garden

The Hortense Miller Garden will feature Valeria Brinkers leading two sessions of an Ikebana workshop in the garden on Saturday, Aug. 20. The first session will be held 9:45-11:30 a.m.; the second session, 12:45-2:30 p.m. A materials fee of $35 will be charged, payable via cash or check.

Brinkers is a professor of the Ikebana Sangetsu School and former president of the Ikebana International Los Angeles. She received her Jyo-Kyoju title in 1993 from the headquarters of the Sangetsu School in Japan. She continued to progress with her studies by earning the second level certificate as an assistant professor in 2010 and awarded the title of full professor in 2017.

Ikebana is the centuries old Japanese art of arranging flowers. The practice, which roughly translates to “making flowers come alive,” uses carefully selected blossoms, greenery and other flora to convey a specific feeling or emotion to an observer. Ikebana aims to bring out the inner qualities of flowers and other live materials.

Space is limited. Reservations are required. Each workshop is limited to 10-15 patrons. To register, go here.

Ikebana workshop arrangement

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

Valeria Brinkers will be leading an Ikebana workshop during two sessions on August 20

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach. This hidden Laguna gem features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are more than 500 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

For more information, visit www.hortensemillergarden.org.

 

