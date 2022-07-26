NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Kids, seniors benefit from grant to LOCA 072622

LOCA Arts Education announced that it received a major grant from the Festival of Arts’ FOA Foundation. The grant will enable LOCA to continue several free and affordable programs throughout Laguna Beach and beyond, in fall 2022 and spring 2023.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LOCA

The sea star and Great Horned Owl art were created at LOCA classes at Crystal Cove State Park

Programs include LOCA’s new Art Adventures, conducted in collaboration with the Crystal Cove State Park’s Junior Ranger Program. Hands-on art workshops, provided to students of all ages both online and in-person, will tie-in with the park’s educational focus on marine protected areas and coastal natural resources.

The grant also allows LOCA to continue teaching young children at the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club, including its award-winning Even Start and Kinder Buddy classes, and after school workshops at TLC Bluebird Park.

LOCA’s Senior Art Escapes will continue serving older populations at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center. Classes will expand to include multiple, progressive sessions that build on technical skills and add depth to learning.

“We thank the FOA Foundation for enabling us to continue educating our entire community,” added LOCA President Carla Meberg.

To learn more, request a free e-newsletter from This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., join the membership at www.LOCAarts.org, or visit LOCA Arts on Facebook and Instagram. Call 949.363.4700.

 

