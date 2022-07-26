NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

72.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Laguna Playhouse announces XANADU FP 072622

Laguna Playhouse announces XANADU as final show 

Laguna Playhouse concludes its historic 100th anniversary season with the dazzling and magical musical XANADU, with the book by Douglas Carter Beane, music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan.

According to Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, “What a euphoric way to close what has been an exceptional 100th anniversary season for the Playhouse with a hilarious book by Douglas Carter Beane and spectacular musical numbers, our subscribers and audiences will close out the summer in a wildly entertaining way!”

Laguna Playhouse Bendetti

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Michelle Bendetti plays Calliope/Aphrodite

Slap on your roller skates, pump up the glitter, and get hip to the muses in XANADU, the laugh-out-loud musical stage adaptation of the 1980 film which won the Outer Circle Award for “Best Musical!” XANADU follows Clio, the lovely and precocious Greek muse who decides to don her roller skates and legwarmers to become Kira to help Sonny Malone, a chalk artist with half a brain and a heart of gold, rediscover his own creativity. XANADU is a rare musical with a big heart, an even bigger funny bone, and a tongue stuck firmly in its cheek. The smash-hit score includes “I’m Alive,” “Magic,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Xanadu.”

The Cast of XANADU features Kristen Daniels as Kira/Clio, Dorian Quinn as Sonny, Jonathan Van Dyke as Danny/Zeus, Michelle Bendetti as Calliope/Aphrodite, Judy Mina-Ballard as Melpomene/Medusa and will also feature Daniella Castoria, Erika Harper, A.J. Love, Alec Mittenthal, Patrick Murray and Ellery Smith.

Laguna Playhouse Daniels

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Kristen Daniels plays Kira/Clio 

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1 and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. There will be no performance on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $55-$95 and can be purchased online or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays, 12-4 p.m.; Sundays open two hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after the curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

XANADU begins previews on Wednesday, Aug. 3; will open on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. with performances through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.