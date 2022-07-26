NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Music in the Park Concert Series keeps the tunes coming

Photos by Scott Brashier

Music in the Park, a free public summer concert series continued on Sunday, July 24 at Bluebird Park, with the Motown sounds of Stone Soul.

Music in the Park Stone Soul

Click on photo for a larger image

Stone Soul’s Motown tunes kept the evening lively

Music in the Park picnic time

Click on photo for a larger image

Enjoying a perfect picnic during the night’s concert

Music in the Park dancing

Click on photo for a larger image

Dancing in unison to the greatest hits of the Motor City

Music in the Park mom wth child

Click on photo for a larger image

All ages were groovin’ to the music

Music in the Park sing along

Click on photo for a larger image

Singing and dancing to soulful sounds, born out of 1960s Motown

Music in the Park 4 people

Click on photo for a larger image

These four definitely “Heard It Through the Grapevine”

Music in the Park takes place on Sunday evenings with Upstream (Reggae/Soca) taking the stage on July 31, ABBA LA on August 7, Los Pinguos (Argentinian Latin on August 14 and LA Sound Machine (Estefan) on August 21. Concerts start at 5 p.m., but please don’t set up before 3 p.m. No dogs, no smoking and no sale or display of merchandise is allowed at Bluebird Park. Low-back beach chairs are encouraged. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 or older, but must be accompanied by a full meal. Solicitation of any kind is not permitted at city events. The program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Bluebird Park is located at 772 Cress St. (between Temple Terrace and Bluebird Canyon Drive), Laguna Beach.

