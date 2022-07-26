Laguna Life and People 072622

Stephanie Chapel keeps the wheels spinning; Rhythm Ride moves to a new exciting location

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Last Thursday (July 21) was a bittersweet day for Stephanie and Andrew Chapel, owners of the spin class studio Rhythm Ride. Their excitement at opening their new studio was tempered with the sad realization that Another Kind Café – the site of their outdoor classes for the past two years – was closing at the end of the day.

According to Stephanie, Thinh Nguyen and his wife Vy, who operated Another Kind Café at The Hive on Laguna Canyon Road, saved their business.

“When Rhythm Ride closed for the second time in June of 2020, Thinh gave us an option,” said Stephanie.

A chance to keep going

“Thinh messaged me and said, ‘How will you be able to operate? You guys should do it outside.’ It wasn’t our idea. It was divine intervention. None of it was part of our plan, but sometimes we need to realize that the plan is what you need, not what you want. They gave us the opportunity to say, ‘yes.’”

As a result, on July 23, 2020, Rhythm Ride began operating their spin classes outside at Another Kind Cafe. “For the last two years, it has been home to us,” Stephanie said.

In addition to being outdoors, a few other things changed – the number of bikes went from 29 to 12, and they started using headphones for the music so as not to disturb surrounding businesses.

However, being subject to the whims of the weather had its challenges.

Stephanie remembers one such occurrence. “It was really windy one day, and a palm from one of the trees flew into class. Luckily it didn’t hit anyone, but we have survived all weather conditions. You name it! Rain, lightning, thunder, fires, wind, we even had a tsunami warning. But due to weather, we only had to cancel a couple of classes. Crazy. Class must go on!”

Stephanie Chapel

“In February 2022, when our lease was up at the old location, we started looking for a new space,” Stephanie said. (The Chapels bought Rhythm Ride in 2018.) “The new site will be opening very soon – August 1.”

The Chapels’ Laguna ties run deep. Stephanie was born in Laguna and she and Andrew, who was raised here, were high school sweethearts at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS). They got married in 2010. There was another strong connection to LBHS. Stephanie’s father, Bill Darnall, taught ceramics at LBHS for several decades. He is a well-known ceramicist who has exhibited at the Sawdust Festival for many years, beginning in 1973, and her mom Patty was a teacher at El Morro Elementary School.

The Chapel family includes three daughters – Charley, who is 8, Noa, 6 and Isabella, 4.

Carry through

“People carry you through the tough times,” said Stephanie, and she can’t say enough about how the team worked together during the last two years to keep the business going.

“Of course, this all doesn’t happen on its own,” she said. “Andrew, instructors Abbey Lam, who has been here since the beginning, and Julia Hanna, are the reasons we’re here. It was a team effort. I teach classes also, but I can’t do all of them. I had to surrender even my own expectations of how it was supposed to be.”

During that time, Andrew rolled the bikes in and out of the trailer and sometimes others did as well. “Andrew helped out a lot,” Stephanie said. “He got to know the clients. He’s the kind of guy who gets you what you want before you need it.

“The business has given us the freedom and flexibility to be with the kids. It’s something we do together and Andrew has become more involved. It’s better when we’re doing it together.”

Yet, there were still times when it seemed overwhelming. “Every time I put my head in my hands, something turned up,” she said. “People are what make it matter and there were many unsung heroes.”

Stephanie and Andrew with the bike that Andrew built

As a prime example, when they lost the use of the trailer to store the bikes, again, fate stepped in.

“A client had one that wasn’t being used,” Stephanie explained. “She and her husband bought it during COVID and her husband had an accident. So I went to Arizona to pick it up. I can’t even articulate the humanity during that time. The community was completely on board. One client just kept paying even when she couldn’t ride. The good definitely outweighed the bad.”

With the help of both sets of parents and a long-time babysitter, the Chapels are able to balance family and work to keep it going, which was especially important during COVID. “The clients were excited to get out of survival mode for a while,” said Stephanie. “The classes allowed people to connect and focus on what they all had in common – everyone moving to the music and breathing and doing our best. It didn’t matter if someone was slower, there are all ages and sizes, men and women.”

She is a firm believer in the therapeutic effect of movement and music as it relates to mental and physical health.

“In class, we all with the same goal, everyone is united. It’s fascinating the energy that it creates. It’s a rhythm created by that energy in conjunction with the music.”

However, there’s still room for fun.

To the question, “What was the funniest thing that happened in class?” Stephanie replied, “OMG. So many. But I have to say the theme rides Abbey had were hilarious. She had a ‘Emily in Paris’ ride and everyone dressed Parisian. We had fake cigarettes, croissants, red lipped riders, riders in toupees, riders really got into it. So fun and funny. The theme rides crack me up.”

Motivation

Quoting a motto from Mary Blanton, kindergarten teacher at El Morro who was Charley’s teacher, “Kindergarteners can do hard things,” Stephanie translates this to everyone and every endeavor.

She’s constantly striving to do her best. “Fear can be used to get you outside of yourself,” she said. “Keep telling yourself you got this, you can do it. No negative self-talk. Who cares if you fail, keep adding to your skill. What does your best look like? Am I doing my best? I ask that of myself as a mother.”

She relates a story about mountain biking on a difficult trail (she is not an experienced mountain biker) with one of her clients who is an avid mountain biker. “At every corner I got around, I’d say to myself, ‘look what you did.’ I kept telling myself that.”

A competitive nature translates into spinning

Stephanie is no stranger to competition. Growing up, she competed in high school as a volleyball and soccer player and later at San Diego State, where she studied communication.

“I competed at a high level – Division 1 – and I was used to competing. When I got out of college, I thought, ‘what am I going to do now?’” she said. “I tried running, but it wasn’t for me. I’m much better at team activities. Then a friend of Andrew’s took me to a spinning class that his mother taught. I was very intrigued. It was something I could do to exercise and compete against myself. I loved the challenge. It became a new motivation and I needed to master it.”

Wasting no time, Stephanie started teaching right out of college in 2010.

“I began training to be an instructor on M, W, F at 6 a.m. Then I became a personal trainer and taught more and more at other places,” she said. “We bought the business four years ago. I have to admit that sometimes it’s a challenge if I need to teach three classes in a row.

“Then during COVID, it became a very solitary thing. We rented out the bikes and filmed classes – alone in the studio. There was no connection.”

If Stephanie hadn’t become a spinning studio owner, what career would she have pursued? “I think I would have loved to have created a beautiful line of fragrances,” she said. “I would have wanted to study the art of perfume making. So random, but I love how smells can bring you back to a moment in time. Creating beautiful bottles that you can customize for special events like, ‘wedding day.’ The smell you wore on that day takes you back.”

Another aspect of her life that readers would also be surprised to know is that Stephanie has a purple belt in karate. “Our whole family started doing karate at the beginning of the pandemic,” she said.

Future plans

Phase I of Rhythm Ride will be to take it from outdoors back to indoors. Not only will it be in a new location, in its transformation back inside, there will be many exciting amenities. You’ll find the Chapels at their new location on August 1 at 821 A Laguna Canyon Road, across from Kitchen in the Canyon. Stay tuned for photos of the inside of the studio.

They’ll resume their charity events in October. “We’re having a fundraiser for With My Own Two Hands, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the organization.”

With My Own Two Hands is a nonprofit with the mission of creating a more equitable world through water and agriculture.

A few years ago, they had a fundraiser for a local girl who needed a new wheelchair.

In response to the question, “What are you most proud of personally,” Stephanie said, “I bring my girls to the studio. They see that I work with their dad, and they are very much involved in it. I love that they see what I’m doing and know where my heart is. I’m able to show them my weaknesses and my strengths. I think later in life they will look back on this time with their parents.”

The Chapels have much to be proud of – Rhythm Ride survived the past two years with the help of Another Kind Café, her family, team, clients and the community. Rhythm Ride is ready for the next chapter, and it will be a special one.

The new studio is located just across from Kitchen in the Canyon in The Hive, 821 A Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

In anticipation of the opening, Rhythm Ride is running a sale. For more information, go to

www.rhythmridestudio.com.