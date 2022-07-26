NewLeftHeader

Upcoming happenings and music events at Festival of Arts FP 072622

Upcoming happenings and music events at Festival of Arts 

Laguna Beach is home to many stellar musicians and you can see the best of the best perform at the Festival of Arts. Check out these upcoming events, where the Festival will keep the music coming all summer long as you experience myriad works of fine art.

Docent Art Tours (Sponsored by PBS SoCal) are conducted daily, Monday – Thursday at 4:30p.m.; Friday – Sunday, 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival admission. Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.

That Girl Can Sing Music Series, because Tuesday nights are ladies night. Extraordinary female singers from all over Southern California take the stage in this new music series that will leave you saying “Wow – that girl can sing!”

Upcoming happenings Salty Suites

The Salty Suites, a three-piece acoustic band

~The Salty Suites on Tuesday, July 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/sing.

Laguna’s Finest Music Series, supporting and celebrating local talent.

Upcoming happenings LCJB

Laguna Community JaZz Band

~Laguna Community JaZz Band on Wednesday, July 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/lagunas-finest.

Upcoming happenings chocolates

Specially selected wines are paired with organic, gourmet chocolates for samplings at Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate

Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate, sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with organic, gourmet chocolates, while enjoying the soulful sounds of jazz.

Upcoming happenings Standring

Chris Standring

~Chris Standring on Thursday, July 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with organic, gourmet chocolates, while enjoying the soulful sounds of jazz. Cost: $20 for wine and chocolate pairings in addition to $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $50 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. Must be 21 and over to participate in wine tastings. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/art-jazz-wine-chocolate.

Tremendous Tribute Music Series when the Festival of Arts brings to the stage some of Southern California’s most well-known tribute bands. Talented performers pay homage to music legends as they re-create popular songs. Friday nights are a blast from the past!

Upcoming happenings Shaekspeares fool

Shakespeare’s Fool

~Shakespeare’s Fool, Friday, July 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $40 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/tributes.

Upcoming happenings Abair

Mindi Abair

Concerts on the Green where you can groove to the sounds of these living legends in a casual outdoor gallery setting that offers a memorable and unique concert experience unmatched in Southern California.

~Mindy Abair on Saturday, July 30 from 1-2:30 p.m. Award-winning musicians perform live at the Festival of Arts on Saturday afternoons. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $60 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green.

Spotlight on the Grand Piano Music Series happens on Sunday nights, with a spotlight on the grand piano and the amazing musicians who play it. Front and center on the Festival’s concert stage is the AvantGrand hybrid piano N3X generously provided by Yamaha. Enjoy an evening of live music performed by some of Southern California’s most highly regarded pianists. 

Upcoming happenngs Simpson

Pianist Brian Simpson

~Brian Simpson on Sunday, July 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/spotlight-on-the-grand-piano.

Upcoming happenings Fashion Show

 Festival of Arts exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion for the Runway Fashion Show on August 21

Festival Runway Fashion Show on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12-3 p.m.

The Festival Runway Fashion Show is a not-to-be missed event! It features Festival of Arts exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion. The result will blow your mind with over-the-top creative couture with the twist of all being made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials. Festival artists start months in advance in hopes of taking home the top prize and bragging rights. Patrons will be amazed by this fully produced runway show, including celebrity host and a panel of fashion experts. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited seating available in reserved section for $30 per person (includes Festival admission).

Festival dates & times: Open through Friday, Sept. 2. Hours: Monday –Thursday: 4-11:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Early closing on August 27 at 1 p.m.

Ticket information: General admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students & Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: Daily $5. Free admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

