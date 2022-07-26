NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From adult workshops on comics and figure drawing to an intimate recital, youth art summer day camps, a kids’ night out ice cream party and a discussion centered around California Impressionism, there is something for all ages.

Upcoming events comic book

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mason Williams

Mason Williams, an MFA graduate from LCAD, will lead a workshop all about comics

–Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. – Artist Workshop: Comic Book Art

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Mason Williams, as he leads a workshop all about comics. Williams will show participants how to create a story of their very own in the format of a comic book by showing examples of what comic artists have done in the past, pointing out the major ideas that are integral to how comics communicate narrative. Limited space is available. Advance tickets are recommended. Cost: Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events figure drawing

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

This figure drawing workshop is led by Peter Zokosky, chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD

–Sunday, July 31 at 10 a.m. – Artist Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Striking Figures: Francis De Erdely, join Peter Zokosky, chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with the purchase of a ticket. Cost: Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events camps

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

The Worlds Abound summer camp session is geared for 6-9 year olds

–Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Worlds Abound: Art and Fantasy Summer Day Camp

Join LAM for single-day summer camps that transform the museum into a space exclusive for kids! Students take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public for all kinds of artful engagement. They’ll fill the day with opportunities for making, exploration and play that you wouldn’t usually get at the museum. This session is for ages 6-9 only. Advanced registration is required with 15 available spots. A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches. Cost: Museum members: $35; Non-members: $45. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events Breiwick

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Soprano Deanna Breiwick

–Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. – Space for Art: The Soprano Voice

Join the Laguna Art Museum and Thirty Three Forty for an intimate recital unlike any other. Surrounded by art, soprano Deanna Breiwick and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding, will fill the museum’s space with sound. This special evening will merge the two great worlds of visual and acoustical arts into one unforgettable performance. 

Upcoming events Fielding

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding

Arrive early to enjoy a signature cocktail and the museum’s galleries. Cost: Museum members: $70; Non-members: $85. Advance tickets recommended. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events California Impressionism

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

“Golden Shores” by Carl Oscar Borg, c. 1920, Laguna Art Museum Collection

–Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. – Introduction to California Impressionism

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he discusses the California Impressionist Style and examines the principal painters in California between 1890 and 1930. Stern presents a brief and concise narrative of this period of American Impressionism and discusses the leading painters of the style. The lecture features archival photographs of each artist and shows several examples of their works. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. Advance tickets recommended. More information including the artists to be discussed can be found here.

Upcoming events Now and Then

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

The Now and Then summer camp session is geared for 10-12 year olds

–Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Now and Then: Connections through Art Summer Day Camp

Join LAM for single-day summer camps that transform the museum into a space exclusive for kids! Students take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public for all kinds of artful engagement. They’ll fill the day with opportunities for making, exploration and play that you wouldn’t usually get at the museum. This session is for ages 10-12 only. Advanced registration is required with 15 available spots. A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches. Cost: Museum members: $35; Non-members: $45. More information can be found here.

–Friday, Aug. 19 from 6-9 p.m. – Kids’ Night Out: Museum Ice Cream Party

Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night! Students will learn about the museum’s permanent collection by participating in an ice cream party inspired by the work of artistic legend Wayne Thiebaud. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as the LAM education team takes over to provide their young learners with dinner, art-related activities and opportunities for exploration. Registration is open to children aged 6-9 only. Limited spots available; advanced registration required. Cost: Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90. If registering two or more children, LAM will offer a discounted price of $70 per child. For tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

