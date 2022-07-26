NewLeftHeader

Celebration of Life Service planned for Richard Evans 072622

December 15, 1951 – January 16, 2022

Celebration of Life Richard Evans and friends 

Photo of Matt Aslin

Richard Evans and friends (L-R) Mary Aslin, Sherry Ford and Paulette Adams

There will be a gathering to celebrate the life of Richard Evans at the Woman’s Club located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach on Sunday, July 31 from 3-7 p.m. The service will be catered by Nirvana Grille.

Come share some of your favorite memories and stories, laugh, cry and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.

 

