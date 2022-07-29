NewLeftHeader

 July 29, 2022

Unlock your heritage at Chabad Hebrew School, registration now open

At Chabad Hebrew School the children come in with a smile and leave humming a Hebrew song, as children learn by experience. Their curriculum allows students to bake a Challah, make their own Menorah and participate in a Passover Seder. Hebrew reading is taught using the highly acclaimed Aleph Champ program, modeled after the Karate/Martial arts motivational system.

Holidays are explored throughout the year with exciting CKids clubs (open to all community children and Torah stories come alive through hands on lessons. Above all, morals and values take front row with focus on Mitzvah opportunities.

Registration is now open for September. Classes meet on Tuesday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m. for children ages 4-13. Bar/Bat Mitzvah lessons are available.

For more information, call the Chabad office at 949.499.0770, or visit their Hebrew School website at www.chabadoflaguna.com.

Chabad Hebrew School is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

