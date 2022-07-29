NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

Platter Painting Party at Festival of Arts FP 072922

Platter Painting Party at Festival of Arts tomorrow

Art lovers are invited to a Platter Painting Party tomorrow, Saturday, July 30 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. in the Art Center at Festival of Arts.

Visitors will watch as 17 Festival exhibitors try their hand at painting personal designs on platters and tiles, using low-fire ceramic glazes.

“It will be a great challenge for many of the artists, since they are not used to working in these ceramic mediums,” said program coordinator Mike Tauber. “They are stepping out of their comfort zone and taking on this exciting challenge. Let’s celebrate their achievements.”

Platter Painting Party artists

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pete Levshin

(L-R) Ray Brown, Yuri Kuznetsov, Anthony Salvo, Karen Worden (front), Mary Aslin, (back), Toni Danchik, Carole Boller, Susan Jarecky, Lyn Hiner, Mark Jacobucci and Mike Tauber. (Not pictured Bruce Burr, Kate Cohen, Maaria Kader, Lisa Kijack, Brandon Medrano and Pegah Samaie.)

Visitors may mingle about the gathering, watch the progress and interact with the artists as they are working. The nearby wine bar and food concession will be open, and all exhibitor booths will be available throughout the Festival grounds.

The finished, fired platters and tiles will be available for viewing and bidding on August 28 from 6-8 p.m. during the Art-To-Go auction. All events are free with regular Festival admission.

Proceeds from sales support the Enrichment Grant Fund of The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. The event is sponsored by Laguna Clay Company.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

For more information, visit www.TheArtistsFund-FoA.org, or call 949.612.1949.

 

