NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

70.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

American Legion Auxiliary welcomes veterans FP 072922

American Legion Auxiliary welcomes veterans to the Pageant of the Masters

The American Legion Auxiliary members and friends recently assisted the American Legion Post 222 in welcoming veterans from the La Jolla VA Medical Center to the Pageant of the Masters.

Each veteran was warmly greeted, given a program and had a poppy pinned on their tops. One member brought treats to enjoy while their chaplain blessed the veterans as she pinned on the poppies.

American Legion Auxiliary members and friends

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of American Legion Post 222

American Legion Auxiliary members and friends

American Legion Auxiliary Chaplain

Chaplain Russell pinning a poppy on a veteran

American Legion Auxiliary veterans

Click on photo for a larger image

Veterans eagerly waiting for the Pageant of the Masters to begin

All attendees had a fabulous time. A special thanks to the Pageant for gifting tickets to the Legion and to Vice Commander Richard Moore for coordinating this event.

For more information on American Legion Post 222, visit https://nrd.gov.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.