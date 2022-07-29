NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

LBHS girls water polo wins gold and silver 072922

LBHS girls water polo wins gold and silver at the Junior Olympic National Championships

The Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) rising sophomores and rising juniors on the Saddleback El Toro (SET) 16U club team returned last weekend from the 2022 Junior Olympic National Championships held in the San Jose with a gold medal and a National Championship. 

The girls went 7-0, with decisive wins against Norco 22-1, SHAQ 19-3, Foothill 15-4, La Jolla 10-6, SOCAL 12-4, a win over Commerce 13-8 in the semifinals and over San Diego Shores 11-6 in the platinum division championship game. 

LBHS girls water polo SET 16U

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Riches

The National Championship SET 16U team

The National Championship team included LBHS rising juniors Emmie Hensley and Claire Turner, along with rising sophomores Kara Carver and Presley Jones.

The LBHS graduated and rising seniors on the SET 18U team finished 6-2 and brought home a silver medal. 

They started off the tournament strong with wins against Moose 33-6, the Chargers 22-5, CHAWP 15-5, Rose Bowl 16-7, but lost to current CIF Champion Newport 7-6. 

LBHS girls water polo SET 18U

Click on photo for a larger image

The silver medal winning SET 18U team

Fortunately, there was a play-in game, where the girls beat SOCAL 10-8. This was followed by a semifinal win against Lamorinda 12-6 and a spot in the platinum division championship game against Newport. SET battled hard, but eventually fell to Newport again, this time 9-7.

The SET 18U team featured LBHS graduated seniors Ava Houlahan and Lela McCarroll, along with rising seniors Charlotte Riches, Lauren Schneider and Cleo Washer.

The SET 14U team won 1st place in the gold division championship game with LBHS rising sophomore Skye Cheney and incoming freshmen Sophia Billy, Ava Guziak, Daniela Suh, Piper Wald and Isabella Zembruski.

LBHS girls water polo SET 14U

Click on photo for a larger image

The first place winning SET 14U team

 

