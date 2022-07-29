NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

The Plant Man: mid-summer pruning 072922

The Plant Man: mid-summer pruning

By Steve Kawaratani

“Gardening is learning, learning, learning. That’s the fun of them. You’re always learning.” 

–Helen Mirren

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

With the prospect of summer’s last month looming, your garden has been likely neglected due to the imperatives of family summer travel and beach time. But experienced gardeners know that mid-summer is not the time to be resting on your laurels.

Warmer weather means that one must be vigilant for pests that require controlling, weeds that need to be removed before they overwhelm the flowerbed and thoughtful pruning contemplated.

The Plant Man iceberg roses

Click on photo for a larger image

Iceberg roses produce more flowers when thoughtfully pruned

“Why prune?” a friend recently asked me. The answer is if left to their own devices, many plants will grow wildly, unrestrained and unproductive. The objective of pruning, the act of cutting or trimming plants, is to modify plant growth.

Pruning helps to maintain a plant’s health. Younger plants may grow actively for a few years, and then frequently become lazy; they lose interest in being vigorous. To keep plants young and vital, the removal of older stems directs the plant to produce new stems and leaves. A simple and open plant structure allows sunlight and air to reach all of the leaves, a necessity for continued good appearance and new growth.

Neglected or poorly pruned plants can be restored and/or rejuvenated by pruning. When a gardener attempts to make a plant more attractive through cuts and thinning, he or she is practicing the art of pruning.

With a little experience, a gardener is able to predict the outcome of pruning and produce a variety of special plant effects. Espaliers are an example of specialized pruning, as are topiary and bonsai. Many gardeners have discovered that vines can be made into ground covers and trees into hedges.

Specialized pruning allows a gardener to maintain plant shape and control their growth; being aware and considerate to a neighbor’s view concerns should be an expected courtesy rather than a governmental mandate in Laguna.

Skillful pruning can increase the quality and yield of flowers and fruit. Many plants, like roses and deciduous fruit trees, not only require care to be shapely, but are dependent on knowledgeable pruning to produce beautiful flowers and bountiful fruit.

Finally, pruning requires the use of the right-hand pruners. My all-around garden pruner of choice is the venerable Felco 4, which cuts cleanly and limits pruning damage to tender plant growth. Don’t forget to purchase a scabbard to protect the hand pruner’s blades.

The Plant Man pruners

Click on photo for a larger image

Felco 4 – the finest garden pruners

Pruning, like any gardening or landscaping activity, requires initial knowledge and a willingness to practice and learn. This is seldom garnered through horticultural lexicons, but rather through experience and experimentation – both good and bad. Mistakes may be made in order to learn, however, plants will grow back. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

