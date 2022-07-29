NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

70.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

After 37 years of doing business in Laguna Beach 072922

After 37 years of doing business in Laguna Beach, Seabreeze Cleaners is closing down

Owners Brij and Tara Brijlal immigrated to the U.S. in 1984 from South Africa, and a year later purchased what was then known as Phils Cleaners on Glenneyre Street in Laguna Beach.  After a few years Brij got tired of being called Phil, so he changed the name to Seabreeze Cleaners, a name chosen by Tara.

Brij was formerly an electronics engineer and Tara was a bookkeeper for a global shipping company. They gave it all up to start and pursue a new and exciting life in the U.S. when the opportunity to emigrate presented itself. While Brij has an artistic streak, Tara is an accomplished tennis player. She has won many trophies in singles and doubles tournaments.

After 37 years Brijlals

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Brijlals

Tara and Brij Brijlal

They really enjoyed doing business in this beautiful little beach town with so many friendly customers.

Through this business and with many hours of hard work they achieved the American Dream and traveled extensively over the years. Now has come the time to pursue the pleasures of retirement.

Seabreeze Cleaners will close its doors for the last time on Monday, Aug. 15. Customers are urged to pick up their clothes left in the store before the closing date. Currently, the store is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They both express their sincere appreciation to all their customers for their loyalty and friendship and wish them well. 

Brij and Tara can be reached by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Seabreeze Cleaners is located at 1288 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.