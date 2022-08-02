NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Guest Column

Guisou Mahmoud, M.D., FACEP

Providence Mission Hospital

Tips for staying healthy and safe this summer

At Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, your care begins before you even walk through the doors. We’re dedicated to keeping our surfside community safe and healthy. Here are my favorite tips to help you and your loved ones enjoy the rest of the summer safely:

Exercise early in the morning or later in the evening when it’s cooler out: Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of disease, help you sleep better and support your overall mental health.

Drink plenty of water: Make sure to carry a water bottle to remind you to drink water throughout the day. Extreme heat is dangerous for kids, older loved ones and pets! Be cautious of being outdoors during the hottest time of the day and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to hydrate.

Wear a helmet: Make sure to protect your head when biking, skateboarding, roller skating, riding e-bikes, or any other similar activity that could cause serious injury. No matter your age, no exceptions.

Cover up and avoid tanning: If you plan on being in the sun all day, wear breathable, lightweight clothing or take shade breaks to keep you cooler and protect your skin. Avoid tanning in either direct sunlight or in tanning beds. There is no such thing as a safe tan and long-term exposure to harmful rays speeds up visible signs of aging and can lead to skin cancer.

Apply and reapply sunscreen: Find a brand that offers a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 and is water-resistant. Carry and use sunscreen consistently to help protect you and your family from sunburn and skin cancer. Also, remember to reapply throughout the day or after swimming!

Be safe around water: Drownings are a leading cause of unintentional death for young children and can happen in even the shallowest of water. Educate yourself, your kids and other adults about the importance of never swimming alone or unsupervised, along with the benefits of installing a fence around your pool and enrolling in swimming lessons.

Beware of stingrays: Stingrays can hide at our Laguna beaches under a thin layer of sand, so shuffle your feet when walking through shallow water to “warn” them that you are coming. If you think you might have been stung, soak your feet in warm water and head to the Providence Mission Hospital emergency room for evaluation.

Know what do in an emergency: Accidents can happen at any time and knowing what to do can save a life. If you see someone in serious trouble that requires medical attention, call 9-1-1 or seek emergency care right away. The emergency room at Providence Mission Hospital is always open with doctors ready to treat any kind of injury. 

Guisou Mahmoud, MD, FACEP is medical director for the Sue and Bill Gross Emergency Department, Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

 

