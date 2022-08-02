NewLeftHeader

 August 2, 2022

Smart home technology can enhance your next vacation

By Suzanne Schlundt

As exciting as it is to take a vacation, planning for one can feel all-consuming. When you arrive at your destination, you want to be able to focus on one thing: relaxation. There is nothing that can distract from a good time on vacation like worrying about what could be going wrong at home.

Thankfully, the rapidly evolving smart home technology of today provides efficient, affordable and sustainable solutions that come in handy for those times when you can’t race home to make sure you locked the door or check on the family pet.

This summer, whether you’re heading out of town on vacation to someplace exotic or hanging closer to home on a staycation, smart home technology can streamline the preparation for your getaway and infuse peace of mind while you’re “out of office” at your destination.

Smart home monitoring devices like Smart Door Lock, HD cameras and door and window sensors are all accessible remotely, so you can stay in “vacation mode” for the entire duration of your trip. If you suddenly question whether you locked the front door, you can remedy it from your beach towel with the touch of a button.

Smart energy and lighting devices like Smart Plug and Smart LED Light Bulbs, easily control devices like lamps and small appliances, or set up rules to automate when your devices turn on or off. This is a great way to conserve home energy when you’re not home to use it.

With Cox, our Homelife app makes it easy to control all your Homelife devices and services. You can set your alarm system, view camera feeds and control all your connected devices from virtually anywhere. Cox customers can also upgrade to Homelife Security for 24/7 professional monitoring of fires, floods and carbon monoxide. Now that’s peace of mind.

To showcase how smart technology enables and enhances how we live, work, and interact within our community and our world, Cox recently introduced “Smart Stories.” With Smart Stories, Cox tells the stories of real-life ways Cox customers can use smart technology in their day-to-day lives to get things done more quickly and efficiently – all without extensive tech backgrounds or experience.

The Cox Smart Stories series is one of several initiatives to spread awareness about smart technology options available to Cox customers as we enter into the next chapter of smart living.

Tapping into the latest in smart home technology can take you from a good vacation to a great vacation when you’re not worried about what might be going wrong at home. Bring on the sunscreen and poolside service! Learn more about Cox Homelife at www.cox.com/homelife.

Suzanne Schlundt is the vice president, marketing - west region for Cox Communications.

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

