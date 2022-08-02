NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Laguna Beach Live! receives FOA Foundation Grant

Laguna Beach Live! received a $3,500 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. When the pandemic started, Laguna Live! found new ways to bring the joy of music to town from live streaming and Zoom concerts to prerecorded educational performances. In 2021-22, Laguna Live! continued these efforts, presenting free concerts at the Festival of Arts grounds and on the Promenade and resumed their popular cabaret jazz concerts.

Laguna Live! has added more educational events such as the successful “Voice as an Instrument” presented by opera stars Oriana Falla and Arnold Geis at the Woman’s Club in July.

For more information on Laguna Beach Live!, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

